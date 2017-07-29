‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hattie’s Perfect Storm Teased And Bonnie Lockhart Goes After Victor Kiriakis

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease Anjelica Deveraux’s (Morgan Fairchild) plan will go into the second phase. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Deidre Hall talked about her dual characters, Hattie Adams and Marlena Evans. Bonnie Lockhart’s plan to replace Adrienne (both portrayed by Judi Evans) was also revealed.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

This week, Hattie Adams will start to take over Marlena Evans’ life. However, she must first get rid of the good psychiatrist. She does so by drugging and kidnapping her. After Marlena wakes up, Hattie informs her of the plan and her intent to be with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). Then, she admits Marlena to a mental hospital. Due to the drugs, Marlena is simply too weak to fight Hattie.

“Hattie is whip-smart. She wouldn’t mind taking Marlena’s place, especially since she knows Roman has never gotten over Marlena. So it’s a perfect storm for her.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Hattie drags Marlena’s body away, disguises herself as the good “Doc,” and then checks her into the Bayview Sanitarium.

“She is incredulous, to begin with, and then when it sinks in, she is also vulnerable. I think Marlena’s concerns are for everybody’s safety, including her own. It’s a very frightening time.”

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) is looking for Marlena, but can’t find her. Hattie tells Anjelica that she wants to break up with John. However, Anjelica tells her to calm down. Deidre Hall explained to the magazine that every woman has her own plans. This includes Bonnie going after Maggie’s [Suzanne Rogers] husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

“Anjelica’s [plan] is to get Justin [Kiriakis, Wally Kurth], Hatti’s plan is to get Roman, and Bonnie’s plan is to get Victor. At one point, Bonnie worked for Victor as his housekeeper. She has nothing but a deep loathing for Maggie, who she finds contemptuous and arrogant. So she would love to upset that applecart. She would love to get Maggie out of the way and have Victor. It’s not a love story. She’d love to have that lifestyle and all of Victor’s money.”

Deidre Hall and Judi Evans are having a great time playing dual characters. Hall told the publication that she and Evans had a fantastic time playing the scenes. She also teased that it is a complicated story and raved about working with acting legend Morgan Fairchild. Having a major storyline together also forged a deeper bond between Deidre and Judi. Now, they are friends and see each other off the Days Of Our Lives set. Hall talked about how working with her so much during these scenes really made her have a real appreciation for the actress.

Other DOOL spoilers for the week include Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) realizing that he loves Abigail (Marci Miller). While fighting for her life, he will tell her so. However, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) overhears and is heartbroken.

Also, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will continue to get jealous of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) relationship. He thinks they are going to rekindle their former romance. Things get even worse when Nicole goes missing and tells a few lies to her boyfriend.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Are you looking forward to the scenes with Anjelica, Hattie, and Bonnie?

