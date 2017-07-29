‘Little People Big World’ Update: Baby Jackson Watches Daddy Zach Roloff Coach A Soccer Game

Baby Jackson may grow up to be an athlete just like his daddy Zach! On Friday, Zach and Tori Roloff took their son on a baby’s day out to watch his dad’s soccer game.

On her Instagram Stories, Tori posted an adorable photo of Baby J out in the field. The proud mom included the caption, “Just watching daddy coach!” Quite amusingly, Jackson was more interested in napping than playing, for now. It seems that the two-month-old baby’s idea of cheering for his dad was by sleeping throughout the game.

It’s nice to see Zach and Tori trying to expose baby Jackson to the world of sports as early as now. They definitely want their firstborn to be an active kid, just like Zach.

As seen in earlier seasons of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff used to play soccer competitively in high school. He had to stop for a while when he encountered medical problems due to his dwarfism. In the show’s Season 2, Zach had to undergo surgery to correct the bowing of his legs. According to In Touch, Zach began playing again after the operation and even joined a dwarf soccer league. Now, it seems that Zach has rekindled his passion for the sport by coaching youth leagues.

Tune in tonight to #LPBW on @Tlc at 9pm to check out my friends and I take on an average sized soccer team in my first soccer fundraiser to help bring awareness to dwarf athletics. Could not have pulled this off without the support of friends family and our sponsor @locklaces ! Hope you enjoy! #zsf2016 A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Jun 21, 2016 at 3:31pm PDT

If baby Jackson grows up to show interest in sports, he will definitely have an awesome dad to support and back him up. When the LPBW family announced to their fans that baby J was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism as Zach’s, they admitted that Jackson will have to deal with many health concerns throughout his life. However, Zach insisted that this will not hinder his child from having a full and happy life.

“He might have to take two steps for everyone else with one step. But hopefully, we’ll be able to raise him in a way where that won’t stop him.”

Jackson and Tori watching Zach coach ⚽️????. He has sunscreen on! A post shared by Zach & Tori Fans (@zachntorifans) on Jul 28, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Meanwhile, baby Jackson’s recent sunny day out might have raised concern from many LPBW fans. In Tori’s succeeding post on her Instagram Stories, the first-time mom seemed to address her followers and told them not to worry because Jackson was “smothered in sunscreen.”

“Guys. The kid was smothered in sunscreen. Dont worry. I got this.”

Jackson has been having a great summer so far. Early this week, Zach and Tori took him for a mini beach trip. After that, Baby J also accompanied his mom and dad on their second-anniversary vacation. In less than two months, Baby J will welcome his cousin–Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl and the second grandchild of the Little People, Big World family.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]