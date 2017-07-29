Rachel Lindsay No-Show For Her Big Engagement Trip With The Girls

Rachel Lindsay has already shared that she finds love on The Bachelorette and is engaged. Now E! is revealing that she was supposed to go on a big girls trip that was to celebrate her engagement, but Rachel was a no-show for the trip. This is pretty surprising and now everyone is wondering what is going on.

This trip is a lot of people from Bachelor Nation that Rachel Lindsay is great friends with, but she didn’t come to the trip. Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard, Alexis Waters, Jasmine Goode and Sarah Vendal were all going to Hard Rock Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Rachel Lindsay was supposed to go as well.

A source shared that all of the other girls showed up for their flights, but Rachel Lindsay wasn’t there at all. It turns out that at the time, the source said that nobody knew why she wasn’t there. This trip was supposed to be so they could all celebrate Rachel Lindsay’s big engagement. Of course, she can’t be out with the guy she picked, but there is no reason that she can’t celebrate her big news.

Alexis shared on Instagram and even teased that they were there celebrating Rachel Lindsay’s engagement without her, but she didn’t say anything about where Rachel was at instead. The fans would love to hear what is going on and the girls may know by now, but if so, they haven’t shared yet. The girls look like they are having fun even if Rachel isn’t there. Maybe they will find another way to have a party together to celebrate her engagement. If they wait a few weeks, then her fiance can be there, too.

Two days ago, Rachel Lindsay shared a photo on her Instagram with Chris Harrison, but it doesn’t seem to be a new picture. Other than that she hasn’t posted on her page yet. Maybe Rachel will explain what is going on with her right now and if she just ended up being busy.

Are you shocked to hear that Rachel Lindsay didn’t show up for her big girl’s trip? What do you think is going on? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay on Monday nights on ABC.

Happy Happy Birthday to the only little bird I love @ravennicolegates #wishiwasthere #southerngirls #soulsisters A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

