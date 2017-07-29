Missouri Police Say Homeless Man Dropped TV Onto Woman’s Head Three Stories Below

Missouri police say a homeless woman suffered life threatening injuries after a man purposely dropped a heavy TV set over a third-story balcony and onto her head.

The unnamed woman, who the New York Daily News states is also homeless, is now in critical condition after Otishus Kirkwood, 36, threw the old television out of a Kansas City apartment building, striking the woman and knocking her unconscious.

A witness who lives in the Kansas City building told police officers they witnessed Kirkwood throwing the TV set from the apartment on the third floor. Officers were able to locate the broken television set not too far from the homeless woman’s unconscious body lying outside of the building.

“The witness allowed Kirkwood and the victim, both of whom are homeless, to sleep in his apartment from time to time,” the Daily News further explains.

The witness did not, however, say if Kirkwood and the homeless woman were more than just friends.

Court records say that Missouri police were called and dispatched to the building on Fifth and Benton on Thursday, July 27, and arrived on scene to discover the homeless woman unconscious with parts of the busted TV that Kirkwood threw off the balcony, strewn nearby.

“A partially broken television set was [found] near [the woman],” FOX Kansas City reports.

“The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A witness told police that the defendant threw the large television from a third-floor balcony, striking the victim in the head.”

The witness later claimed they were in the area with the victim to “visit someone,” 41 Action News notes.

Homeless man accused of dropping TV 3 stories onto woman https://t.co/qzbqjudOLa pic.twitter.com/568jMmhew5 — EagleStar.NET (@EagleStarNET) July 29, 2017

“After they arrived,” they continue, “Kirkwood came out onto the balcony of an apartment and began yelling at [the pair], saying they couldn’t come in [the apartment].”

“According to court documents, Kirkwood then threw a large TV off the balcony, which hit the victim and knocked her out.”

Kirkwood was soon apprehended by police and ultimately charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, both of which are felonies. The woman who the homeless man dropped the TV on remains hospitalized and in critical condition.

[Featured Image by Jackson County Detention Center]