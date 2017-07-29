‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 9 Spoilers: Major Character Won’t Be In Premiere Episode; Marty’s Mom Reacts?

With the Season 9 premiere of CBS’ hit military and police procedural drama NCIS: Los Angeles already slated this fall, a few details of what the new season could bring have started to trickle in. For instance, it was already revealed that one beloved character of the series will not be seen on the premiere. Episode 1 will feature an impressive list of multiple locations and the possibility that Chris O’Donnell’s Callen will have a hard time getting along with LL Cool J’s Sam.

Monty Won’t Appear On Season 9 Premiere

According to latest NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers from People’s Choice, fans can expect the absence of one beloved character from the Season 9 premiere episode. Monty, Marty Deek’s loyal canine companion, won’t be featured in the first episode of the upcoming season.

The confirmation of Monty’s absence came from NCIS: LA director John Peter Kousakis. In a Twitter post, the director revealed that the dog won’t be appearing on the first episode of Season 9 but assured that he will definitely be back.

Monty won the hearts of fans when he managed to save the team from an explosive. A former rescue dog, he also has a useful talent in sniffing out bombs.

#NCISLosAngeles S9 premiere script has arrived. Truth be…”Monty”, who was jpk teased earlier, will not appear in 901. He will be back???????????? — John Peter Kousakis (@jpkouz) July 18, 2017

Kousakis Reveals Filming Locations

The premiere of the ninth season of NCIS: Los Angeles promises to be an exciting episode judging from the rather impressive list of filming locations revealed by its director, according to Carter Matt. Based on the list, Episode 1 will have scenes in Sam’s trailer, the beach, a college campus, the house of Deeks’ mom, a night club as well the usual settings like the office. Indeed, the show seems bent to make a splash with its Season 9 premiere.

LOCATIONS…LOCATIONS…LOCATIONS!!! EP.901 is ready 2 launch????The #bestcastandcrewinthebiz will do all this work in 7days! We do it 4 YOU???????? pic.twitter.com/w1shzsIdbp — John Peter Kousakis (@jpkouz) July 26, 2017

Marty’s Mom Is Back

The list of locations may have given hints that Deeks and Kensi’s engagement could hit a snag. Apparently, Deeks’ mom will be back, and it seems Marty has not yet told her about his engagement to Kensi.

Will Mrs. Deeks voice some form of opposition over Kensi? Hopefully not but it appears that, as suggested by the list of filming locations, the matter may be discussed at her residence. Then again, it is also interesting why Marty has not informed his mother about the engagement yet.

Sam And Callen – Michelle’s Death Could Bring Them Closer

Of course, one of the major changes that are expected to be introduced in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 is the changing dynamics of the relationship between Callen and Sam. With the death of his wife, Sam could be more withdrawn and might prove to be a difficult partner to work with during the grieving process as previously reported by Inquisitr.

However, actor Chris O’Donnell believes that Sam’s tragedy could ultimately lead to something positive for Sam and Callen. In an interview with Parade, the NCIS: LA actor admits that the tragedy would be devastating to Sam. While he isn’t privy to the actual details of Season 9’s plot, O’Donnell added the loss may change Sam initially, it may also serve as a catalyst to draw the two characters closer in the end.

“It will be very interesting to see. I’m curious to see what [showrunner R. Scott Gemmill’s] going to do with that because it has to change Sam. If I had to guess, I think that it will only draw them closer. Sam has always been Callen’s family, along with Hetty (Linda Hunt), but this is life-changing as they say.”

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 premieres on October 1, 2017, occupying CBS’ 10 p.m. slot.

[Featured Image by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images]