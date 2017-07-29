‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Tries To Change Eric’s Mind On Divorce, Sheila Manipulates Eric

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric is finally coming home. However, he brings devastating news for Quinn. Eric wants a divorce and to kick out Quinn from his home and company.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Quinn (Rena Sofer) will be excited to know that Eric (John McCook) is coming home, according to Soaps.com. However, her joy would be short-lived as she would realize that her husband wants to end their marriage. Eric asks Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to prepare the divorce papers. In addition, Eric will announce that he wants Quinn to leave his company and to strip her of the Forrester name.

Quinn will be crushed by the news, but she would not give up easily. According to spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry, she would try to convince Eric to give her another chance and change his mind. Unfortunately, Eric’s decision to shut off his wife out of his life is final. He cannot trust her anymore after she had an affair with his own son, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) manipulative moves with Eric are working now. She has convinced Eric to teach both Ridge and Quinn a lesson, making him believe that she’s the only one who cares for him. According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via TV Overmind, Sheila is willing to get rid of anyone who gets in her way, which puts Eric’s family in danger.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Pleads For Quinn to be Forgiven – Sheila Fears… https://t.co/xhLdA83IFu pic.twitter.com/AHfSi4qyLw — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) July 19, 2017

Meanwhile, B&B viewers could expect a war between Quinn and Sheila to intensify. Quinn would not just fade into the background after her devastating defeat, and she might want to get back at Sheila for ruining her marriage. However, Sheila is a dangerous woman, so Quinn would need some help to bring her down. Who would she turn to? Will Ridge, who has been disowned by his father, join her?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Won’t Let Eric Suffer Alone – Steffy and Bill… https://t.co/a6klvaRjVq pic.twitter.com/3qefQNjCX8 — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) July 12, 2017

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful via CDL further tease that Ridge would feel guilty about what he and Quinn did, which resulted in Eric’s rage against them. Ridge’s daughter Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would ask him about his true intentions with Quinn, but Ridge would insist he doesn’t have any plans for them.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]