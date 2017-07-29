Matt Lauer Fired? ‘Today’ Show Host To Be Replaced By Megyn Kelly, Report Claims

Matt Lauer could soon be fired from the Today show, with a new report claiming that Megyn Kelly is set to take over his job.

Lauer has been the subject of seemingly never-ending rumors during his tenure on the popular morning show, including plenty of past reports that he was on the hot seat. The latest story about his alleged firing comes this week from In Touch Weekly, which claimed that former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is being groomed for the job just a few months after being hired by NBC.

Kelly herself had been in a rough spot with the network after her interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones drew widespread criticism, The Hollywood Gossip noted. But NBC is now looking to shift Kelly to the mornings, with reports that she could be taking over as host of the third hour of the Today show.

According to Page Six, Megyn Kelly is slated to take over the 9 a.m. hour of the show, which will be branded Megyn Kelly Today. But reports indicate that she could be getting much more than that, with Matt Lauer being fired to give more spotlight to Kelly.