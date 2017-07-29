Disney Releasing Farewell Shirts And Other Merchandise For Great Movie Ride Ahead Of Its Closing Next Month

There are going to be many sad faces in a couple of weeks when the Great Movie Ride closes for good, but the memories will be able to live on in brand new merchandise. Tonight, there was a special meet-up at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to honor the attraction set to have its last day of operation on August 13. During the meet-up, there was some commemorative merchandise revealed that will soon be made available for purchase, and it may be the last of its kind ever.

A couple of weeks ago at the D23 Expo, Disney revealed that a brand new attraction called Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway would be built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This new attraction wasn’t given an exact opening date, but Disney did reveal that it would replace the iconic Great Movie Ride.

A few days ago, the Disney Parks Blog opened up a special sign-up opportunity for guests to attend a unique gathering on Friday night. Those who were able to get in were able to head to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, ride the attraction after hours, and enjoy a few other surprises throughout the night.

During the special get together, Disney also revealed some unique merchandise that will soon be released to remember the Great Movie Ride in true fashion.

New Great Movie Ride products will be released late next week at Walt Disney World Resort and on the Disney Parks online store on Aug. 10! pic.twitter.com/qTCo8H4Ff2 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 29, 2017

The new merchandise that will be released for the Great Movie Ride will be released at Walt Disney World as well as on the Disney Parks online store on Aug. 10. Much in the same way that they did with the Osborne Lights a couple of years ago, the merchandise is adorned with the phrase, “That’s a wrap!” to signify the final curtain call.

As of now, the tweet from Disney shows that there will be T-shirts, hats, and ornaments released for the Great Movie Ride’s final farewell. There will also be an Annual Passholder version of the T-shirt for sale as well.

Pricing has not yet been made available.

Say farewell to The Great Movie Ride in grand fashion with D23 and @TCM: https://t.co/fwsz2xUvMb pic.twitter.com/nmG5B77g4r — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 28, 2017

The Great Movie Ride is truly one of the iconic attractions at Walt Disney World and it has been present in Disney’s Hollywood Studios since mid-1989. Now, just about 30 years later, its run is about to come to an end on Aug. 13, and a brand new era and attraction will be ushered in. As Disney realizes that there are so many people who love and will miss the attraction, the farewell merchandise is sure to be a big seller and great keepsake.

