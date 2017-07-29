A $1.144 Million ‘Street of Dreams Showpiece’ Home Caught Fire In Oregon City [Videos]

There was a big fire in a home known as a “Street of Dreams” on Thursday morning, near Oregon City. The fire was being fought by firefighters at approximately 8 a.m., according to KATU. Located at 18158 S Grasle Road, the home gained notoriety for being featured as a “Street of Dreams” home in 2007, which features upscale Portland area houses. While nobody was home when the fire erupted, and only one pet’s whereabouts aren’t known after it was spotted fleeing the fire, the huge fire was difficult to fight because of the large size of the home.

As seen in the videos and tweet below, which linked to a press release from the Clackamas Fire District, authorities discovered fire and smoke emanating from the roof of the large home. The house, which Zillow says has four bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms, and is 4,378 square feet — the fire district says it is approximately 5,700 square feet — had a sprinkler system installed. There was not a sprinkler system in the attic space, however.

Due to the dearth of sprinklers in the attic, combined with the attic’s vaulted ceilings, firefighters had difficulty getting to the source of the fire.

In the more than one hour it took to put out the fire, the home was significantly damaged. As reported by KGW, it was a dog that was missing in the wake of the fire.

An estimate of the amount of damage to the home has not yet been released.

Authorities are also still investigating the cause of the fire. The home can be seen in the photo above, prior to any fire damage.

The Zillow description of the house calls it an “Award Winning 2007 Street of Dreams Showpiece.”

The home has a view of Mount Hood, a stratovolcano in the Cascade Volcanic Arc of northern Oregon.

Once deemed in “perfect condition and move-in ready,” the home will likely need much repair work in the wake of the fire.

Built in 2007, the home featured an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, including its own putting green for golf enthusiasts.

The fire district report is linked below.

https://t.co/L58MLXOc4u – 2006 Street of Dreams house fire (Photo) — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) July 28, 2017

Videos of the house’s fire being battled also appear above and below.

[Featured Image by the Clackamas Fire District]