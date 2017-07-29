Jamie Otis Shares Pregnancy Details, Baby Is Almost Here!

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner fell in love on Married at First Sight Season 1. The fans already knew Jamie from her time on The Bachelor. After going through a heartbreaking miscarriage with their little boy, Jamie and Doug are now expecting once again. People revealed that Jamie is being really open about this pregnancy and it sounds like the baby will be here soon.

Jamie went to her Instagram today to share saying she is already “almost” two centimeters dilated. It sounds like the baby will be here before they know it. Jamie said she is so excited for their daughter to arrive and that it could just be a few days or weeks before she gets here. Jamie said she has been holding her breath the entire time and she is starting to finally feel like she can breathe. Of course, this will all get easier for her once the baby is born. After having a miscarriage, it made things harder on her to relax this pregnancy.

Jamie Otis said that the baby is making it hard for her to breathe, but she doesn’t mind at all. Jamie explained that she feels so much better knowing that if her little girl was born tomorrow she would be fully developed. At this time, she would not be considered a preemie, which is huge to Jamie and Doug. The couple already has two dogs that are girls and Doug is actually looking forward to being outnumbered. He said, “Every one of my guy friends say there is this unexplained special bond that happens with a daughter. They don’t know what it is, but it’s an amazing feeling, and I cannot wait.”

As you can see in the picture above, Jamie has even been hanging out with the couples from Season 5 of Married at First Sight. She has been interviewing them and working hard even through her pregnancy. It is going to work out perfect that the baby will be born right as this season comes to an end. She is already on maternity leave from work according to her Instagram.

Are you excited to see Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s new baby when it arrives? Did you think their marriage would work? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Married at First Sight on Thursday nights on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for FYI Network]