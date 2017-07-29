‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami And Billy Brown Spotted In California In Recent Fan Photo

As Alaskan Bush People Season 7 takes a break for two weeks, fans are wondering how Ami Brown is doing. The Brown matriarch, who has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, was recently spotted in California with her husband Billy Brown.

A Facebook fan page dedicated to Matt Brown shared a photo of Ami and Billy posing with fans. The caption said it was taken last Thursday in California. Ami was sitting on what seems to be a wheelchair, but some fans commented that Ami is looking good amid her battle against cancer.

Ami has been diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer and that could easily go into stage 4 lung cancer. In the most recent episode of the Alaskan Bush People, titled “Weight of the Wolfpack,” the Browns shared the treatment plan for Ami. It involves a combination of radiation treatment and chemotherapy. ABP executive producer Sheila McCormack explained to the family that Ami will undergo radiation treatment for five days a week in a span of six weeks. Then she will also have chemotherapy for four hours once a week.

Billy said, “Ami’s hurting pretty bad… We’re in for probably a lot harder road than we’ve ever faced. There’s no doubt about that.”

Fans have been sending their moral support to the Alaskan Bush People family as they experience this unimaginable crisis. According to Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), stage 3B lung cancer has a 10 percent average survival rate in five years. At this stage, the tumors have already spread to nearby tissues. Radiation treatment combined with chemotherapy is deemed to be the best treatment option prior to surgery. These are aimed to reduce the size of the tumors so that it would be possible to do a surgery to remove them.

Cancer is not often curable, especially when it reached stage 4. But given the availability of treatments, cancers are treatable, according to Very Well. Fans who are also cancer survivors have been sharing their experience and hope that Ami will also survive this illness. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that filming for the current season of Alaskan Bush People is wrapping up. They have left Browntown in the Alaskan bush, and the family would now focus on taking care of Ami.

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 returns on August 9 at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]