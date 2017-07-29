‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Realizes He’s In Love With Abby, Tragedy Forces DiMera To ‘Man Up’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) will get hit by a car next week. It has also been teased that “Chabby” will reunite, but not before Abby recovers from her life-threatening injuries. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Billy Flynn and Marci Miller talked about the storyline and revealed that Chad DiMera will realize he is madly in love with his ex-wife and he needs to “man up.”

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what happens next on the NBC soap opera.

Marci Miller explained to the publication that when Abby pushes Chad out of the way, there was no thinking about it. The love she has for her former husband causes her to just react and it ends up saving his life. Unfortunately, her selfless act causes her to nearly lose her own life.

The car didn’t intend to hit Abigail and was not meant for Chad, either. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the driver was trying to kill Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso). Abby’s husband, who is horrified, leaves after the car accident and goes by himself into the witness protection program.

“Dario runs away after the car accident because he realizes the threat that he is to Abby and to all these people. Dario has a lot of good in him, but he’s unfortunately in these circumstances that cause him to have to take [a] really horrible action. He’s very upset by the car accident and everything, and hates himself for that, because he really loves Abby.”

Billy Flynn explained that after being hit by a car, Chad rushes to the hospital with Abigail. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that she is teetering between life and death.

“At first, Chad is scared, but then he jumps back into that role of being by her side. It’s a natural choice. Chad is where he belongs. In the midst of all that, Chad starts to come to terms with the idea of almost losing Abigail. He sort of lost her a month ago, and this isn’t simply that he almost loses Abigail, but also he hasn’t gotten a chance to make things right with her.”

At the hospital, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) arrive. Not knowing if Abby is going to live or die, they hold a vigil. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) also comes and tells Chad the truth about Dario and Abigail’s fake marriage.

Then, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) privately tells Chad the real reason Abigail was going to leave town with Dario. It was all to protect him and prevent him from going to prison for Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) murder.

“I think he comes to the point where it’s time for him to man up and admit the mistakes that he’s made. He wants to make things right.”

Chad DiMera realizes that in order to free Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), he is going to have to confess to killing Deimos. Right now, Sonny is behind bars and is accused of murdering the soap opera villain.

“As far as making things right, he can’t begin to do that with the foundation of another lie. It’s about trying to correct all the wrongs that are present. If he’s going to move forward with Abigail, it has to be with a fresh start, with no lies or anything holding them back. Chad’s going to turn himself in, but it will be as soon as he knows that Abigail is okay. He doesn’t want to be away from Abigail in case something happens.”

What do you think of what Billy Flynn and Marci Miller said about “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? Spoilers reveal Chad and Abigail will get back together. Do you think once she wakes up, they will be able to get back what they have lost?

