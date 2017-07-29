Child Porn Trial Of Self-Proclaimed UFO Abductee Stan Romanek Begins July 31

Well-known UFO enthusiast and self-proclaimed abductee Stan Romanek will finally be getting his day in court to fight charges of possessing and distributing child pornography in Colorado. The Romanek child porn trial is scheduled to begin Monday, July 31 — more than three years after the 54-year-old’s shocking February 13, 2014 arrest.

As Snopes reports, Stan Romanek has a prominent and nearly two-decade-long history of purported contact with UFOs and extraterrestrials. Romanek claims to have been physically abducted by aliens “several times” since his first UFO encounter in 2000. His claims are largely supported by his wife, Lisa Romanek, who has remained steadfastly supportive of her husband in the midst of child-pornography-related charges that have been levied against him.

In recent weeks, Stank Romanek has enjoyed a resurgence in fame. The reason? Streaming service Netflix released a documentary detailing his claims of extraterrestrial encounters in July 2017. Titled Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story, the feature-length film consists of years of “mesmerizing evidence” of UFO and extraterrestrial interactions Stan Romanek claims to have endured over the last 17 years.

Included in the documentary, which was originally completed in 2013 by Jon Sumple, are numerous home videos purportedly showing UFOs, extraterrestrials peaking in the window, evidence of alien abduction, flashing lights in the sky, and even claims of an extraterrestrial breeding program that Stan Romanek asserts he was an unwitting participant in.

Throughout his “career” as a UFO enthusiast, author, and public speaker, Stan Romanek has come under fire from his critics for allegedly faking evidence, and much of the “evidence” in the documentary detailing his experiences could, arguably, have been hoaxes.

In fact, Romanek himself admitted in 2015 that he had faked “moving objects” in the background of a previously released interview video. Later, Stan amended his admission of faking the so-called “evidence” by claiming that he had been intimidated by unnamed authority figures who wanted him to publicly discredit his claims. Throughout the Stan Romanek documentary, repeated allusions are made to a shadowy group of people out to silence him and prevent him from telling his story of abduction and extraterrestrial stalking.

He even claims to have been beaten up and shot with a taser by a group of unidentified men in a black van while biking to work in Colorado. As The UFO Chronicles reports, a police report was filed in that instance but the case was later dismissed due to inconsistent evidence.

Perhaps the most troubling segment of Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story comes near the end of the one-hour 45-minute film, after all of the talk of shadow people, inexplicable knowledge, unexplained circular markings in the lawn, alien abduction, stalking orbs and UFOs, and even ET/human hybrid children. That is where the film’s producers break the news to Netflix’s nearly 100 million viewers that Stan Romanek is more than just a self-proclaimed abductee, but that he’s also been arrested for allegedly meddling with child porn.

“On February 13, 2014 Stan Romanek was arrested on child pornography charges.”

I can't handle this Stan Romanek story on Netflix ???? #givesmethewillys #nitemares4dayz — Chelsea Machuca (@chelsea_machuca) July 29, 2017

"Extraordinary – the stan romanek story". After 18 mins I had to turn it off. Suuuuper scary! — LEM@TFN'17 (@Lem_Borghini) July 28, 2017

Dude "Extraordinary: A Stan Romanek Story" is insaaaane. Highly recommended ???? — dacota drake (@dacota_drake) July 28, 2017

Netflix needs to remove the Stan Romanek UFO "movie".In 2014 he turned himself into the police for possessing and distribution of child porn — goReBeCCago (@gorebeccago) July 16, 2017

Stan Romanek was framed for child porn by the government so we don't find out aliens are real #staywoke #netflix #jaredfromsubway — Vincent Petracco (@VPetracco) July 10, 2017

As the Rocky Mountain Collegian reports, Stan Romanek turned himself in to Loveland, Colorado, police in February of 2014 on charges related to sexual exploitation of a child. According to authorities, he had been under investigation since 2008, or nearly five years, before he was taken into custody. Allegedly, Homeland Security Agent Darrel Franklin used an IP address trace to link Romanek’s home computer to child pornography in April and December of 2008. The agent also reported finding child pornography on his computer in 2013.

“Several of these girls are very young and unmistakably children.”

The children pictured in the pornography allegedly found on Stan Romanek’s computer were reportedly between five and 12 years old, and they were allegedly exposing themselves in a “seductive manner” to the camera.

Despite the heinousness of the charges filed against him, Stan and Lisa Romanek claim that the child porn allegedly found on his home computer was the result of a government hack intended to silence him. According to the Romaneks, the charges amount to nothing more than a warning to Stan and other alien abductees to keep silent about their experiences.

In addition to alleging a UFO-related government setup and conspiracy, the shady background of Loveland Police Detective and lead Romanek case investigator Brian Koopman has also been brought up as a potential defense in the upcoming child porn trial of Stan Romanek. Detective Koopman has a history of corruption and allegedly violating the constitutional rights of private citizen(s) during the arrest process. In 2016, he was cleared of charges that he had attempted to influence a public official during a 2013 murder investigation.

In January, a judge dismissed the claims of a man formerly arrested by Detective Koopman. That man, Joshua Myers, was arrested in 2007 and accused of running a meth lab. He claimed that Koopman, then part of the Larimer County Drugs Task Force, violated his constitutional rights during the arrest.

It was later determined that the “meth” confiscated by Koopman and his team was nothing more than sugar.

Many following the child porn case of Stan Romanek believe that the background of Detective Koopman add credence to the defendant’s claims of a government conspiracy being directed at the UFO researcher.

Since her husband’s arrest, Lisa Romanek has been active on social media, pleading his case and telling his story. On July 28, she announced that she would go silent on social media throughout next week’s criminal trial.

Lisa Romanek has also sworn to use Stan’s story as a self-proclaimed abductee as part of his defense.

“We will be taking UFOlogy into the courtroom.”

The Stan Romanek child porn trial is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. on July 31 and is expected to go on for eight days. His supporters are confident that he will be able to clear his name and prove the alleged government conspiracy that he claims is working to silence him. Larimer County prosecutors, on the other hand, vow to demonstrate that Romanek is a child sex offender and not the victim of a UFO-related witch hunt.

