Deidre Ball Photos: Pictures Of W.H. Communication Dir. Scaramucci’s Wife Go Viral After She Files For Divorce

Deidre Ball may have wanted to stay away from the White House, but the soon-to-be ex-wife of Trump’s new communication director Anthony Scaramucci won’t be able to avoid the spotlight.

The 38-year-old Wall Street executive has reportedly decided to end her marriage and file for divorce due to her husband’s political ambitions, the New York Post first reported on Friday afternoon. Ball, who the report described as Scaramucci’s “beautiful blond wife,” worked as a vice president in SkyBridge Capital, which Anthony Scaramucci founded in 2005.

The news sent shockwaves around Washington and the nation, with many noting that the White House is becoming something of a soap opera. Earlier in the week, Scaramucci went on a foul-mouthed rant to a New Yorker reporter and publicly called out White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who was fired on Friday.

The news of Anthony Scaramucci’s divorce led to a surge of interest in his wife, with Deidre Ball’s name becoming a trending term across social media and her pictures spreading across the internet. Many news outlets noted that Anthony Scaramucci started to purge his own social media of pictures of Deidre Ball, and Ball had already deleted her Twitter account last week after being inundated with angry message from Trump haters, Hollywood Life reported.

But users on social media picked up the slack, sharing pictures of Deidre Ball and news stories about her background. Many shared photos of the once-happy couple, taken at charity galas and other swanky events during their marriage.

Deidre Ball: 5 Things To Know About Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife Who Is Divorcing Him https://t.co/kXDEmN35Ad via @HollywoodLife Run Deirdre! — Bonnie Fuller (@BonnieFuller) July 28, 2017

"Deidre Ball…filed for divorce…after getting fed up with his ruthless quest to get close to..Trump"https://t.co/E9vsVVvktW via @pagesix — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 28, 2017

There are also many details emerging about the private life of Diedre Ball, including her apparent intense dislike for Donald Trump. As Hollywood Life noted, she contributed heavily to Republicans and Democrats who opposed Trump.

“According to online records, in 2015 Deidre gave $10,800 to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker‘s presidential run and $2,700 to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s camp as well. Both of them ended up dropping out of the Republican race to become the presidential nominee after Trump became the party’s clear front-runner. She also donated $5,400 to anti-Trump Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice in 2015.”

After Anthony Scaramucci scrubbed pictures of his wife from his social media and Deidre Ball deleted her Twitter entirely, the new White House communications director took an even more direct stance. He took to Twitter on Friday evening, asking that people leave his wife alone and give the family privacy.

“Leave civilians out of this,” he tweeted. “I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers & nothing more.”

While Deidre Ball is doing what she can to avoid the spotlight, that isn’t doing much to stop the interest in her divorce. Within hours after the news first breaking through the New York Post, Ball’s name continued to trend across social media and her pictures continued to spread.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]