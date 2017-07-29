Trump Model Management Being Investigated By Attorney General For Human Trafficking, Says Ex-White House Staff

There are shocking new claims that Trump Model Management is being investigated by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman for human trafficking. Claude Taylor, whose Twitter biography describes his history as serving on three presidential campaigns as well as being on the White House staff during the Clinton administration, claimed in a series of tweets to have breaking news from a Schneiderman source that Trump Model Management was being investigated for human trafficking.

The Trump Model Management Twitter page, found at @TrumpModels, is currently set to private.

“For over 10 years, Trump Model Management has been at the forefront of cultivating and nurturing a wide range of innovative and vibrant model talent.”

The Trump Models Instagram page, an account that had photos and/or videos that totaled 2,444 posts and had 53,900 followers, is no longer alive.

The web cache of the TrumpModels.com development page is still partially alive. The Trump Model Management Facebook page is still alive, as of this writing. Currently 21,036 people have liked the Facebook page. The Trump Models (trumpmodels) on Pinterest page has been removed as well. Even the web cache of the Pinterest page is gone.

1. I have more breaking news from NYAG Schneiderman source on human trafficking/Trump Model Management investigation. Details to follow. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Claude’s Twitter page has received thousands of likes, retweets, and comments as he continues to update the public on the Trump Model Management alleged investigation.

Also known as Trump Model Management being investigated by NYAG Schneiderman. https://t.co/QDF1aoBQyp — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 28, 2017

According to Taylor, the Trump Model Management’s alleged human trafficking investigation by Schneiderman has a connection with Yury Yakovlevich Chaika. Yury is the current prosecutor general of Russia, a man who Newsweek says was likely linked to a meeting with Donald Trump Jr.

Schneiderman source-Trump Model Management being investigated for human trafficking-which has ties with senior Kremlin official-Yuri Chaika. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 23, 2017

Claude also stated that his source confirmed that Trump Model Management was allegedly being investigated for transporting Russian girls with passports that claimed they were older than their actual ages, as seen in the below series of tweets from Taylor.

1 My Schneiderman source confirms that Trump Model Management is being invstgtd for human trafficking-as in bringing in Russian girls with — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 27, 2017

2. new passports that say they are older than they actually were. They girls were forced to "entertain" powerful men. Including Trump. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 27, 2017

Claude’s source said that “very high profile” people are involved in the alleged Trump Model Management case, and some of those folks want immunity deals.

Schneiderman source on Trump Model Management case. Some "very high profile" ppl are involved – several of whom are seeking immunity deals. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 24, 2017

Claude went so far as to call Trump a name and write about his alleged cravings. Taylor claimed that the Russian girls were given new names, as well as older ages.

3. given new names and CRITICALLY, higher ages. They were then brought into the U.S. through various modeling agencies including but not — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 25, 2017

Taylor claimed the girls were forced to entertain party guests.

4 exclusively, Trump Model Management. They were issued genuine work visas and many were then forced to "entertain" guests at parties for — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 25, 2017

Taylor wrote that the Trump Model Management alleged investigation seemed linked to Interpol actions.

It does seem likely story I've been braking re Schneiderman investigation of Trump Model Management and Interpol actions are related. https://t.co/CqYi8Hdh6u — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 25, 2017

Claude even claims there are tapes implicating Trump and others.

Schneiderman source: Trump Model Management investigation. There are tapes implicating Trump & other people. https://t.co/ppGpetQzRg — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 26, 2017

Taylor’s Twitter followers are reposting photos like the following from articles about Trump.

These #TrumpModels girls are so young, one looks around 10 and one pic shows bare top half so either has strapless top or nothing at all. ???????? pic.twitter.com/OR6IttY7Df — ForeignServiceGal???? (@ShirlsAdams) July 25, 2017

If true, this will likely be the biggest story Taylor has broken thus far.

Searching Google for all of Taylor’s tweets about “Trump Model Management” will reveal more of his accusations.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]