Kendall Jenner Did Not Get Butt Implants, Despite Report

Kendall Jenner got butt implants, at least that’s according to an article on Media Takeout.

“It was a matter of time. Kendall Jenner has reportedly gotten butt implants, like her sisters,” the article reads. They then point readers in the direction of their “proof,” two photos of Kendall Jenner in a swimsuit, taken from the front and the back.

In the photo from the back, you can definitely see some curvature on her rear end, but is that enough proof to claim that she augmented her tush?

Gossip Cop says no. The site which has become known for debunking celebrity rumors says that claims that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan got butt implants are untrue. The site checked with her press rep to investigate whether there was any truth to the claim and the answer was no.

Beyond that, it’s pretty clear that there’s no basis to the story. Media Takeout did not claim that they had spoken to a source, they just used the pictures as their evidence. According to Gossip Cop, the pictures are also two months old and were taken at Cannes.

Also, this isn’t the first time that they were published as they were previously in The Sun as well. At the time, they weren’t used as proof that Kendall had gotten work done on her bum. Furthermore, Kendall Jenner works as a high fashion model for luxury brands. That industry tends to value svelte bodies over curves. Why would she get implants if it had the potential to ruin her growing career?

Vogue by Theo A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Gossip Cop also states that Media Take Out has published this time of fake news before. MTO has previously claimed that Jennifer Lopez’s derriere was fake. At the time, they said that Lopez’s “fake” butt folded up during a practice for he 4th of July concert.

Are you ready for TONIGHT!? #NiTuNiYo #macysfireworksspectacular on #NBC AVAIL ON ITUNES RIGHT AFTER SHOW A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

They also posted photos of her from the back as evidence that she had a cosmetic procedure done. This is despite the fact that Jennifer Lopez curves have been making headlines for more than a decade now. Gossip Cop debunked that story about JLo’s fake implants as well.

They’ve also debunked MTO’s stories about butt implants involving female celebrities like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Kate Upton, Rihanna and even Kendall Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Kylie Jenner Appearance: Keke Palmer Says Jenner Gave Into Pressure, Bad Influence On Young Fans

Kim Kardashian Cocaine Rumors Spark Weed Speculation: Which Other ‘KUWTK’ Stars Face Drug Allegations?

Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky Will Soon Split So She Can Get Back Together With Harry Styles?

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Rumors Swirl: Is He Ruining Her Career?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]