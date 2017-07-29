‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Fights For Christian, Nick Crushed By The Paternity Shocker

The Young and the Restless spoiler tease Nick Newman’s (Joshua Morrow) world is about to be turned upside down. Nick decided to go to war with his father, Victor (Eric Braeden), now he will have to suffer the consequences.

Victor said that Nick would regret going against him, but Nick felt confident that he was fine with never speaking to his dad again. Little does he know; his father knows a scoop that could change his life forever. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that it will cause him to question the life he thought he had built with his former sister-in-law turned girlfriend, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan).

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chelsea may want to fight for custody of Christian after Victor spills the paternity scoop. She has struggled to move past Adam’s death. It took her awhile to accept it considering how many times he’s returned from the dead.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor will expose Christian’s real paternity, giving Chelsea an opportunity to fight for custody of Adam’s son. Apparently, a popular Y&R theory states that Victor won’t rest until Nick loses everything, including Christian and Chelsea.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor doesn’t just plan on revealing Christian paternity, he will also mention that Chelsea knew Christian was Adam’s son. That would crush Nick as he believed they had an open relationship. It would be devastating to learn that she kept such a huge secret from him.

It’s only natural that Chelsea would want to raise Adam’s son. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that spending time with the toddler makes her feel closer to her presumed dead husband. Of course, Y&R viewers know that Adam didn’t die and will be arriving in Genoa City any day now.

The question remains, how bad does Victor want Nick to pay for going against him? Would he hurt him just to get the upper hand? Do you think Chelsea would sue Nick for custody of Christian? Would Victor take Christian away from his son? If so, revealing Christian’s paternity and helping Chelsea win custody seems right up his alley. Share your opinion in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

