Taylor Swift ‘Groped’ Lawsuit: Swift To Testify Against Former Radio DJ In Denver Trial

Taylor Swift is on the witness list and is expected to testify at an upcoming trial involving David Mueller, a former Denver radio DJ, who Swift claims groped her during a fan meet-and-greet. Mueller proceeded to file a lawsuit against Taylor Swift in October of 2015, claiming he was fired from his job over the “false accusations” that he groped Taylor in 2013.

Swift then filed a countersuit against Mueller for assault and battery. Swift, who was 23 at the time of the alleged assault, declared the groping incident happened, according to New York Daily News. The Grammy winner is “absolutely certain of what Mueller did” and that it was intentional and “not an accident.”

E! News obtained the documents and a transcript of the “Bad Blood” singer’s videotaped deposition which described the details of Swift’s alleged sexual assault incident. Taylor claimed Mueller intentionally put his hand under her dress.

“Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my a** cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there… It was completely intentional, I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.”

Pre-trial documents appear to show that Taylor is set to speak at the trial against Mueller, which will begin on August 7, 2017, according to the Denver Post. Other witnesses will include Taylor’s mother and her manager, the photographer who took pictures of the incident as well as Taylor’s bodyguard.

Following her Pepsi Center performance, Taylor Swift stood in between a woman and Mueller (also known as “Jackson” to his previous listeners). Mueller took a photo with Swift and placed his right hand behind her back. Swift alleged Mueller, who was 51 at the time, groped her while she posed with both of her arms behind the two hosts.

Taylor said she remembered “feeling violated” and was “stunned” at the situation. Swift said she couldn’t pinpoint the exact moment it happened because she was “uncomfortable because a strange man’s hand just lifted up my skirt and was either nearing my a** cheek, freshly grabbed onto, or refusing to let go.”

In 2016, Taylor Swift came forward in a court deposition to reveal details about an alleged sexual assault that she says was committed by Mueller. E! News obtained the documents and a transcript of the “Bad Blood” singer’s videotaped deposition, which described the details of Swift’s alleged sexual assault incident.

According to the Daily Mail, in one part of the deposition, Swift’s mother Andrea said she was “nauseous” when Swift came to her and told her about the alleged incident.

“I felt like I wanted to cry and throw up at the same time.”

Taylor Swift’s groping photo was leaked by TMZ despite the judge’s orders to keep them sealed. The photos are court-sealed pieces of evidence attached to Swift’s sexual assault lawsuit against a Colorado DJ. It was noted during the deposition that her skirt was not ruffled or messed up in the photograph.

According to New York Daily News, the radio station was presented with evidence after the groping incident and presumed to fire Mueller two days later. Mueller has maintained his innocence against the Grammy winner’s accusations.

The Denver Post has reported that Mueller claims that on June 2, 2013, Swift and co-defendants including her mother Andrea Swift, pressured his employer to fire him.

Andrea said Taylor appeared “humiliated, embarrassed, and horrified.”

“She was upset. She cried. We cried. It was – it was just inconceivable.”

In his deposition, Swift’s security guard Greg Dent recalled what he witnessed between Swift and the DJ.

“Well, before the photo was taken is when I saw him go to put his arm around her and he lift up her skirt. She reacted, pushed her skirt down, and jumped to the side and went closer to the girl that was with him.”

Economist Jeffrey Opp is an expert witness who will testify about damages caused by Mueller’s “defamation.” Jason Briody, director of forensic services at Atlanta Data Forensics, will testify regarding the destruction, by Mueller, of a two-hour recording of the interview between him and his bosses which took place the day before he was fired.

Mueller was interviewed by 955 Detroit’s Mojo in the Morning. David asserted any touching of Swift was completely accidental and harmless.

“What I was told that night and what I was told that day were different, but what I’m hearing now is that I stuck my hand under her skirt and grabbed her bare bottom… My right hand — I’m looking at the photographer and I’m trying to get my right hand, you know, behind Taylor, because [another DJ] was on the other side of Taylor.”

Former radio host David Mueller will likely not have to defend his masculinity in court next month. https://t.co/0zcyv9kfqi — The Denver Post (@denverpost) July 22, 2017

Last week, William Martinez, a U.S. District Judge, sanctioned Mueller for destroying four electronic devices that could have the recording, including his computer, cellular phone, and iPad.

The document indicates that Mueller and Swift’s attorneys engaged in settlement discussions, but details about those discussions were sealed. The motion stated, “Counsel for the parties have no current plans to hold future conferences, but are open to continuing settlement discussions.”

In documents obtained by E! News, the “Shake It Off” singer demanded a jury trial and promised that any money won from the trial would benefit charitable organizations “protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

