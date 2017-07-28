’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Teases New Weight Loss Reality Show

It looks like 90 Day Fiance won’t be the only reality show that Danielle Mullins is on. Radar Online shared that Danielle is teasing a new reality show and this one is all about weight loss. It sounds like she wants to come back looking great and impress everyone. She already got a bit of revenge on Mohamed by finding a new man and moving on from him, but losing the weight would just be another slap in the face.

Danielle was on the podcast Bring Me Your Touch, and she revealed that she will be “starting a new journey.” She just signed with the same representative as From Not to Hot star Mama June Shannon. This made fans wonder if Danielle would be starring in Season 2 of this show, but it doesn’t sound like that is the case.

Danielle actually shared that her new rep has big plans for her. Her rep did say that the talk about From Not to Hot is just a rumor, but she is looking into another reality show for Danielle.

Another thing that Danielle Mullins shared about was her new man. She said that she wants to keep that part of her life private and that he won’t be joining the show. It doesn’t sound like he will be part of any reality show she is on, which would be very difficult if she got her own show. If it was all about weight loss, she could do it without him easily though.

When Mama June Shannon did From Not to Hot, she lost a ton of weight. She got surgery but also worked out and ate better to take it off. She had to have skin removed and Mama June has a totally different look now. Danielle would do this show if it worked out for her.

What do you think of the idea of Danielle Mullins doing another reality show? Do you feel like a weight loss show would be a good idea for her? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on Sunday nights on TLC. For now, you can see Danielle Mullins on that show and it sounds like she has another one coming in the future.

