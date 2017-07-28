Trevor Noah Rips Donald Trump, Anthony Scaramucci, And Reince Priebus On ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah started off The Daily Show Thursday night by talking about how the White House’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, has already made a fool out of himself by launching profane attacks against others, such as Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

“He burnt them like a hoverboard, people,” Noah said to his audience.

Noah especially made fun of how Scaramucci called Priebus a “f***ing paranoid schizophrenic.” He went further and commented about Scaramucci saying he’s not trying to have oral sex with himself like Bannon. Noah believes this just isn’t physically possible, though he believes this would certainly make Bannon more relaxed.

Soon, Noah moved onto his favorite target, Donald Trump.

“The only force powerful enough on Earth to stop Donald Trump may be Donald Trump,” Noah softly said before noting how Trump doesn’t give an “orange rat’s a**” on whether the rule of law or the conservative agenda comes to fruition.

Noah then played a series of news clips that described how Donald Trump has continued attacks on his chosen attorney general, Jeff Sessions. When the clip of Trump saying that if he knew what Sessions would do as AG, he would have picked somebody else, Noah said that’s how the American people feel about Trump’s own presidency.

“Donald Trump’s anger makes no sense. Sessions had to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign because he was part of the Trump campaign,” Noah said, adding that it would be like one investigating themselves.

According to CNN, the attorney general doesn’t have any regrets. Sessions thinks the critical tweets Donald Trump sent about him were hurtful, but still believes he did the right thing.

“I understand his feelings about it. Because this has been a big distraction for him. But…I’m confident I made the right decision, a decision that’s consistent with the rule of law,” Sessions is quoted as saying. Twitter certainly supports Sessions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was right to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Firing Sessions would be a big mistake. pic.twitter.com/K38xtLuhZd — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) July 27, 2017

Jeff Sessions was right to recuse himself. And Sessions doesn't answer to Trump. He answers to the law. He answers to the Constitution. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 25, 2017

Meanwhile, even though it’s obvious that Trevor Noah isn’t a big fan of Donald Trump, the president has helped revived his show. According to the Los Angeles Times, The Daily Show has finally landed in the top tiers of late-night television. Noah scored his most watched week ever in May with more than 1 million viewers on average.

Just one year ago, news sources such as the Inquisitr, the New York Daily News, and many other outlets doubted that Trevor Noah could last much longer. One year later, Trevor Noah has proven himself and The Daily Show as comedic and political forces to be reckoned with.

What’s your opinion of Trevor Noah’s hosting job on The Daily Show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]