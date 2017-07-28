Charlize Theron Talks Hollywood Gender Disparity As ‘Atomic Blonde’ Opens In Theaters

Charlize Theron might have a new movie opening in theaters this weekend, but that does not mean the actor is especially happy. While her new film, Atomic Blonde, has received plenty of solid reviews and the star and her film got plenty of positive reactions while at Comic-Con, that does not mean that she is not frustrated by the fact that ultimately if the film does not do as well as expected, then it will be a long time before she gets the chance to make another movie like this one.

Prior to the premiere of Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron spoke to Bustle about the film and voiced her apparent frustrations with the gender disparity of Hollywood. While the actress may have been friendly in her delivery, according to the star she knows that if this film ends up not doing as well as expected, or as the studio wants, then she will not be making another movie similar to this one for quite some time. Theron made it clear that she finds it very unfair to women that all it takes is one bad movie to be relegated back to essentially square one in the industry and that this is something that the men do not necessarily have to deal with.

As Variety reports, even with the solid review for Atomic Blonde, the current numbers for the film at the box office have it falling just shy of expectations. Even with its solid Thursday preview numbers, the film is only expected to bring in between $18 million and $20 million at the box office in its opening weekend. Original projections for Atomic Blonde had its opening weekend set in the “low $20 million range,” and with a budget of $30 million, this still sets the movie up to more than break-even.

However, while the numbers at the box office might be enough to push Atomic Blonde into the success category moving forward, that is not alleviating Charlize Theron’s frustrations. As the actress explained, while men can have a failure on their record and bounce back, it is not the same for women. In fact, Theron said that when a movie fails with men at the lead, then the movie gets the blame for the failure, but when the same thing happens to women, it is the women who are forced to shoulder the blame for the lack of success.

This gender disparity is something that is familiar to Theron as she already went through this with 2005’s Aeon Flux, and while that movie received poor reviews going into its premiere and ultimately flopped at the box office, it still took a long time for the actress to even get another female-led action movie. While she is not the only actress to have to deal with this, even with a solid fan base, Charlize Theron made it clear that no matter how big your fan base is, as a woman it is hard to bounce back from a failure. It is this inequality that she feels needs to be looked at and acknowledged.

