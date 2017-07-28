Australian Couple Terrorized And Trapped Inside Their Home By Massive Huntsman Spider

Australians may be used to large spiders, but one couple recently found themselves terrorized and trapped inside their own home by such an angry and massive huntsman spider that even their cat was frightened.

Lauren Ansell from Mount Coolum in Queensland, Australia, recently posted on social media about the “mean” huntsman spider that suddenly appeared in her courtyard on Tuesday evening while she was preparing dinner. Her partner decided that the best course of action was to try and find a way to remove the massive huntsman lurking outside and promptly dispatched the couple’s cat, Aurora, to get rid of the spider.

However, after being carried over to the glass door that the huge huntsman spider was plastered on, even the cat was too petrified to move and remained still, watching the spider with large, terrified eyes. Undaunted, the spider remained firmly on the glass door outside despite the presence of the cat. But worse for the couple, the spider grew increasingly angry at the couple’s attempts to try and frighten it away.

While huntsman spiders are venomous, they normally don’t pose any real threat to humans and actually try to stay as far away from them as possible. Many consider the huntsman to be extremely helpful and useful due to the fact that they eat crickets and cockroaches and rid households of insects that are considered pests. Yet, with 200 different species of huntsman spiders in Australia and even more being discovered still, those who are frightened of large spiders may take some time getting used to seeing these around.

An enormous huntsman spider has made prisoners of a terrified Sunshine Coast couple in their own home. #9News https://t.co/LBSPvfuGUB — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 27, 2017

Lauren and her boyfriend were fervently trying to get outside to use their barbecue and decided that if their cat didn’t do the trick of scaring the spider then perhaps they might be able to squish the spider in the glass door. This tactic finally proved successful at removing the spider, although even having lost two of its legs to the door, the huntsman spider still managed to scurry off toward the garden, as the Independent reported.

“We made it unhappy as we tried to move it so we could cook. My boyfriend tried to squish it in the door but the spider was smart. The door only claimed two of its legs and it dropped and ran into the garden.”

The Australian couple has gifted the huntsman spider with the new name of Aragog, which was the spider featured in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Even though the spider finally let the couple leave their house, in the end, it is thought to still be lurking somewhere in the garden.

“It’s in the garden and we haven’t seen it since.”

The couple has posted many images and a video of their experience with the massive Australian huntsman spider on social media as many didn’t believe it was possible to be trapped inside by such a large spider.

[Featured Image by Chris Moody/Shutterstock]