‘Y&R’ Spoilers For July 31: Sharon Investigates A Sex Ring, Cane Raids College Funds To Pay Off Blackmailer

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, July 31, reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) receives another call from Crystal and things continue to fall apart for Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard).

Sharon receives a call at the crisis hotline from a woman who identifies as Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). She claims she is being held against her will by a sex ring in Genoa city. She also claims she is on the run from her captors and that she needs help.

Y&R spoilers from July 31 reveal that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) instructs Sharon (Sharon Case) about what to do if Crystal calls again. He advises Sharon to try to find out where Crystal is located. When Crystal eventually calls, Sharon asks for her location, but Crystal fears she is being tracked and hangs up quickly without giving any more information.

Williams did not give Sharon any instruction about what to do if Crystal hangs up without giving information. So, Sharon is left to make a decision on her own. She might take it upon herself to do some sleuthing to find Crystal.

Has she considered that she might be exposing herself to danger?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for July 31 reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) is being blackmailed by Jesse, a videographer who helped him to edit footage so as to incriminate Billy. To pay off Jesse, Cane considers raiding Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) college funds.

He knows he shouldn’t dip into the college funds but he needs $25,000, and he sees no options but to help himself to cash from the savings.

However, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) finds out that Cane has been raiding the college funds when she opens his laptop.

Will this be the last straw for Lily, coming at a time that her marriage to Cane is falling apart?

Cane cheated on her with Juliet (Laur Allen) and Juliet now claims that she is pregnant with Cane’s child. The pain of Cane’s infidelity is not assuaged by the fact that Juliet seduced him by spiking his sake bombs.

As if the shock of discovering that Cane has been raiding Mattie’s and Charlie’s college funds were not enough for the week, Lily also finds out that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) has landed the gig she auditioned for. Lily had hoped that the national commercial job would help to support her and the family until Cane finds work.

