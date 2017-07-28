Shameless fans have been patiently waiting for Showtime to reveal the premiere date for Season 8. While this hasn’t happened yet, news recently broke of an open casting call for a few different roles on Shameless including a drunk and naked man.

According to South Side Fans– a Shameless fan site – they are looking for a few non-union extras for a few days of filming. The open Shameless Season 8 casting call is searching for individuals to fill a few different roles:

Males or females over the age of 18 to play the role of junkies

Males or females between the ages of 30 and 75 to play the role of Gallagher neighbors

A Caucasian male in his 20s to play the role of a drunk and naked man

A urinating male junkie between the ages of 21 and 55

An African American biker between the ages of 21 and 55

A bearded male hipster between the ages of 18 and 35

An overweight female hipster between the ages of 18 and 35

It is the casting call requesting a drunk and naked man which has attracted the most attention across Shameless fan sites and fan pages. The open casting call specifies that the individual needs to be comfortable with full frontal nude on camera. The casting call also reveals that the individual will receive $1,200.

The casting call also specifies that the urinating male junkie must be comfortable urinating on camera.

This open Shameless Season 8 casting call reveals that shooting dates will be between Monday, July 31, and Friday, August 4. According to South Side Fans, those who are cast for the various roles should expect to film on at least one of these days – and possibly more than one of these days depending on the role.

The Shameless Season 8 casting call is also asking for photo doubles of Debbie, Lip, Liam, Franny, and Yevgeny. According to Auditions Free, minors are required to submit a copy of their work permit. The casting call also clarifies that pictures submitted to apply for the part should be fully clothed – even if applying for the naked, drunk man or the urinating junkie.

Shameless Season 8 is currently being filmed in Chicago, so ideal individuals for the parts would be Chicago locals or individuals who will be in Chicago from July 31 to August 4.

Would you enjoy the opportunity to be an extra in Season 8 of Shameless? Sound off in the comments section down below.

[Featured Image by Showtime]