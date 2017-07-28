‘Dance Moms’ Alum JoJo Siwa Says She’s Grateful For The Show, But Labeled ‘Most Annoying Child Star’

JoJo Siwa was recently slammed for faking a serious injury on YouTube in order to get clicks and views, however the star has moved on and learned from her mistakes and is, instead, relishing in her new life after Dance Moms.

On a livestream video with Nickelodeon United Kingdom, JoJo Siwa took to the app to tell her fans that she was forever grateful to the show Dance Moms, despite how it may have appeared.

JoJo Siwa left Dance Moms rather abruptly after she was asked to do a ballet solo with fellow dancer, Kendall Vertes. Since JoJo feels as though ballet is her weakest dance style, she ended up crying and then leaving the show in short order, which left many fans confused.

However, JoJo Siwa has had an amazing career since the show ended, and has become one of the most successful girls from the show.

The young star is now in the United Kingdom where she met with legions of fans at the Bullring in Birmingham where lines were hours long. There were even fans that had flown in from other countries just to spend a moment with JoJo Siwa and purchase one of her famous bows from her line with Clarie’s Accessories.

She sat down to do Questions and Answers from fans on several different media outlets during her trip to the United Kingdom.

Birmingham ???????????????????????? you were sooooooo amazing!!!!!!! I love you guys !!!!! I had so much fun with each and everyone of you !!!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? #jojosbowpartyuk A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Everything wasn’t rainbows and sunshine for JoJo with the BowBow when she was in the United Kingdom, however. During one of her interviews on a morning show, the Mirror, a news outlet in the UK, labeled her the “most annoying child star ever” as they speculated whether or not she has had way too much sugar to make her act so positive and hyper.

Although some people were negative about the star, it seems she is taking it in stride. Her new documentary project about her life will air soon on Nickelodeon and the star will return to the United Kingdom in just a few months to appear at the SlimeFest in Blackpool.

She also has a line of party items as well as dolls featuring her likeness.

Love love love my JoJo doll soooo much !!!! ????????❤️She sings boomerang !!!! ????????You can get yours at Walmart stores and at Walmart online !!! ????Post lots of Picts with your JoJo doll and tag me !!!! A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

[Featured Image by Charlie Gallay/Stringer/Getty Images]