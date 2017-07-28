Nick Viall Says Wedding Plans Are On Hold, Explains Why

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi met on The Bachelor and fell in love. The couple is engaged, but they never really started planning a wedding. The fans have been really curious why they are taking things so slowly, and now Nick Viall is speaking out. Us Weekly shared that Nick explained the reason that they aren’t rushing into marriage.

The couple spoke to Us Weekly at Clayton Kershaw’s fifth annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Nick said that nothing has changed about their relationship, and he sees the importance of taking things slowly. Nick explained that they have just been enjoying their summer.

Vanessa has been very busy with a huge fundraiser that she was focused on. This event was in Montreal, and she raised a lot of money. Vanessa has been really focused on doing this instead of focusing on wedding planning. Vanessa hasn’t even picked her dress yet, but she did share that she wants something simple. Don’t expect Vanessa to pick out a dress from a huge designer.

It doesn’t sound like this means Nick and Vanessa actually have any issues, but they just aren’t rushing into their marriage. It will be happening just not as soon as some of the fans expected it to happen. Nick and Vanessa have been through a lot since they were on The Bachelor. As soon as that show finished airing, Nick joined Dancing with the Stars. They started out their relationship with him doing the show, which kept him really busy. Vanessa moved from Canada to LA to be with him as well.

Wedding season ????????????????‍♂️ #wedding A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Everyone would love to see Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi do a television wedding, but if that is what they are doing, then they have shared the news with fans yet. The next wedding that everyone will get to see is the wedding of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. These two are already married, but it hasn’t aired yet.

Couldn't be more proud of my girl @vanessagrimaldi30 for raising over 30k in her first fundraising event for @nobetteryou. Congrats babe!! #happy #proud #charity A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

Are you surprised that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi aren’t married yet? Do you think that these two will ever get married? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC. The fans can’t wait to see who Rachel Lindsay picks in the end.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]