Sega Genesis Flashback Console Gets Unfavorable Review, 28 ‘Random Crapware’ Games Included

Reports are coming in for AtGames’ Sega Genesis Flashback console system. It seems that the cons outweigh the pros in this case. Gamespot really laid into the retro gaming system citing a console with an “unintuitive ‘operating system” and that a year after Nintendo debuted its high demand retro console, other companies are jumping on the bandwagon to compete. There’s just something about this part of the millennia regarding this content that titillates the nostalgia bone which is deemed highly desirable.

Although, Gamespot felt the Genesis Flashback had some quality retro gaming content and that it is operational, it doesn’t bring one back to the feel of 90s era gaming. This was the decade for Sega Genesis gaming on the original console, but now this AtGames reproduction was said to be “garish and finicky”.

The folks over at CNet saw something off about the gameplay. Senior Editor Scott Stein and Sega enthusiast Bridget Carey took to the high-def TV screen sampling the games brought to the consumer by AtGames. One of the noticeable cons about the system was that its graphics were not comparable to that of the original Sega console. They thought it too choppy in nature, this included the audio as well.

The many emotions of playing Sega Genesis Flashback with @jetscott https://t.co/dmOnR5EPO7 pic.twitter.com/COEphsrv8g — Bridget Carey (@BridgetCarey) July 28, 2017

They couldn’t figure out why 28 of the 85 total games were just “random crapware” that doesn’t fall under the Sega Genesis retro-gaming wheelhouse. So the only way you could get that retro-feeling is due in part by inserting the real deal, the original Genesis cartridges. Scott and Bridget inserted a Toejam & Earl game to get any semblance of the retro-feels. Unfortunately, there was a lengthy load time required as a bar creeped across the screen as well as what Scott thought to be some malfunctioning rom readings. There were repeated Toejam & Earl icons on the screen for some reason.

Also, 12 games from the Sega Master System and Game Gear made an appearance. There is also an issue of categorization because notable fighting games like Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, and Mortal Kombat 3 remain absent from the “Sega Games” category, according to Gamespot. So there is apparently lack of organization in keeping on par with the details and this may not likely win favor with retro gamers.

The wireless controllers have a delayed response. So you have to press each button twice in order to get a result. Wired controllers don’t have this problem.

You should probably steer clear of AtGames' Sega Genesis Flashback console, here's why https://t.co/XqpGeKU9kX pic.twitter.com/cilB7veCRE — GameSpot (@gamespot) July 28, 2017

The aforementioned choppiness is due to obvious frame drops for games that require it. Sonic The Hedgehog is such an example as its a side scroller, but with an RPG like Shining Force it isn’t obvious. There seems to be an issue with the Flashback system that it cannot emulate hardware of the original console and thus the choppy outcome.

That said, it appears that the Sega Genesis Flashback console system review could lead the retro video game consumer to other options. However, if you’ve always been a die hard Sega fan until the end, go ahead and stick to what you’re a fan of and place your pre-order because this can be now done currently.

[Featured Image by David Greedy/Getty Images]