Pharma Pervert Martin Shkreli Threatens To ‘F**k’ Teen Vogue’s Lauren Duca When Trial Is Through

Martin Shkreli’s obsession with Teen Vogue journalist Lauren Duca has taken another sick and disturbing turn.

The New York Post reported that the disgraced, former pharmaceutical head made a second advance via a Facebook post on Thursday that was just as unwanted as his previous attempt to gain Ms. Duca’s affections back in January.

“Trial’s over tomorrow, b***hes,” Shkreli wrote on Facebook sometime after closing arguments in his securities fraud case earlier that Thursday.

“Then,” he continued, “if I’m acquitted, I get to f**k Lauren Duca.”

The Teen Vogue contributor, 30, has long made it clear that she has no interest, romantic or otherwise, in getting to know the 34-year-old Shkreli and that she “rather eat [her] own organs” than give Martin the time of day.

In fact, Martin’s ongoing harassment of Ms. Duca, which stemmed from the Teen Vogue writer’s appearance on FOX News personality Tucker Carlson’s show in January 2017, according to an earlier Post report, ultimately led to Skreli being banned from Twitter that same month.

“Duca’s [interview] on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show really set Shkreli off,” the Post explained earlier this year, “which [prompted] him to change his Twitter profile picture to an edited image of Duca sitting on his lap.”

“He also created a collage of Duca’s photos and set it atop his now-suspended profile, emblazoned with the words: ‘For better or worse, ’til death do us part, I love you with every single beat of my heart.'”

In response, Lauren tweeted a screenshot of Shkreli’s actions to Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of the social media app, who booted Martin off the site for good.

Three days previous to his profile changes, Martin inquired Lauren on whether she’d like to be his “plus-one” to Donald Trump’s inauguration, which brought forth the cannibalistic “clap back” from the Teen Vogue writer.

Shkreli would later tell the Post that the invite was nothing more than an “ironic joke.”

As for his latest display of “flirtation,” Ms. Duca promised that should Shkreli attempt to bed her, he could walk away from the undesired interaction without his manhood.

Shkreli threatens to ‘f–k’ journalist who spurned his advances https://t.co/oygSwOucqK pic.twitter.com/vVQTKVNSx9 — Social Media Promo (@SocMedPromo) July 28, 2017

“Here’s my statement on Martin Shkreli: I would (still) rather eat my own organs,” she tweeted.

“So much as touch me, and I’ll gladly chop off one of yours.”

Martin Shkreli has yet to speak on the Teen Vogue writer’s “cutting” final remark.

[Featured Image by Kevin Hagen/Stringer/Getty Images]