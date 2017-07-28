Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Hint At Wedding With Ring, Model Seen With Baby Daughter Without Fiance

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been parents for four months now, but they are rarely seen out and about with their baby. This past weekend, their fans got a glimpse not just of the baby but also of her engagement ring, which heightened the possibility of a wedding.

The public first got to see the ring during the first half of her pregnancy, but the model chose not to wear it in public after that. So it was a pleasant surprise when the 31-year-old model re-debuted it during a casual walk with her baby daughter.

Victoria’s Secret model has kept her pregnancy entirely out of the Hollywood limelight. It helped that she had a small baby bump, which was disguisable under big coats and hoodies, and she did not show off her body like other celebrities chose to.

Even after having her baby, Irina did not post any pictures of Bradley Cooper, their daughter, or her post-pregnancy recovery. She almost immediately went back into the modeling world, posting pictures that showed no sign of having had a baby. One particular bikini picture of Irina, lounging on an inflatable lip, caught people’s eye, and fans remarked just how incredible her post-baby recovery has been.

Pre-sunset ???????? #currentsituation A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

But for a celebrity living in Los Angeles, it is impossible to go without getting noticed. A paparazzi caught her taking a casual stroll with her daughter, this time while wearing her engagement ring.

“Irina Shayk showed off her glittering diamond and emerald ring on her engagement finger as she went out shopping with her daughter Lea on Thursday,” reports the Daily Mail. “The Russian model, 31, looked incredible in a black smock blouse and tiny shorts just four months after giving birth. The large piece of jewellery, which she debuted in December 2016, has been compared to Princess Diana’s engagement ring.”

It looks like her future husband really went all out on the ring!

While Bradley and Irina have not walked down the aisle yet, they do put time and effort into keeping their romance alive. While they like to keep their adventures private, they were caught on Instagram when Diane Von Furstenberg posted a picture of them in Tahiti with a group that included Anderson Cooper, Allison Williams, and more.

Part of the funnest group ever ! Bye Tahiti ! A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg's diary (@therealdvf) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Because of their busy schedules, even if they have a baby, the actor and model spend some time apart. The 42-year-old actor was seen at Glastonbury Music Festival, which he used to attend with his much younger ex-girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. This time, he was seen partying with Brad Pitt.

When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper! A post shared by Chris Simmons (@iamchrissimmons) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Irina is working hard to get her career back on track after taking maternity leave, and so far, she has had immense success getting back into the fashion editorial world. Recently, she was featured in Vogue Spain and shot another campaign with L’Oreal, Blumarine, and Givenchy.

[Featured Image by Arthur Mola/AP Images]