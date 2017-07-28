As those who follow Flip or Flop and HGTV news know, Tarek El Moussa and his wife Christina parted ways last year. While fans of the HGTV series have been hopeful the El Moussa couple would find a way to work through the divorce, the bigger question on everyone’s minds is how the divorce is impacting the children?

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa recently took to Instagram to open up about fatherhood in a very emotional post. Less than 24 hours ago, Tarek shared the picture of the word “dad” with the definition of what a dad was under it. It, however, was the lengthy post about fatherhood he included with the picture that has really captured the hearts of his fans.

Tarek talked about how being a parent meant he still had to get things done, but he had to do so while accepting the fact that his world now revolved around his children. The HGTV star, however, did admit that being a good father who recognizes his world revolves around his children wasn’t an easy task.

“It takes love, hard work, patience and the understanding that everything you do today around your children will affect them for the rest of their lives.”

As PEOPLE reminds us, it was in May of last year that Tarek and Christina officially split as a couple. The two, however, continued to play the perfect couple on television until December of last year. Many media outlets questioned whether the two would actually get a divorce.

Things changed, however, when Tarek filed for divorce against Christina in January. The biggest reason why Flip or Flop fans found the news of the divorce to be so shocking was because Tarek and Christina had been together for seven years.

As those who follow the HGTV couple know, Tarek and Christina El Moussa share their 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 23-month-old son Brayden together. While the Flip or Flop couple appears to have moved on with no chances of getting back together, they still operate as a unit when it comes to their children.

Being a father to these two amazing kids is the best feeling in the world!! We are so lucky to be able to take photos and track our lives and capture amazing photos like this one! Their smiles says it all!! Just love love love these two❤️❤️❤️❤️!! Photo by @mamiemccall A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

According to PEOPLE, Tarek revealed last month that he could never hate Christina even though their marriage was over. He claimed the two attended all of their children’s sporting events and school activities, and always sit beside each other.

What are your thoughts on Tarek opening up about being a father being the most important job in his life even though it is also one of the more challenging jobs in his life too?

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]