Charlie Gard Pronounced Dead: World Mourns Over The Tragic Loss Of A Brave & Beautiful Boy

Beautiful British boy Charlie Gard, who suffered from a rare disease known as mitochondrial depletion syndrome, was declared dead on July 28. After a long dispute between the doctors and Charlie’s parents, Chris Gard (father) and Connie Yates (mother), the 11-month-old baby can now finally rest in peace.

According to sources, the case involving Charlie Gard’s treatment has been going on for quite some time. On March 13, the case was reviewed by the High Court, and a decision to remove the baby’s life support was concluded after seeing chances of any treatment. However, Charlie’s parents were not willing to give up in their baby yet and pleaded for the Court to reconsider. After several rejections from the High Court and the Supreme Court, many tried to intervene in the case to provide support to Charlie, including U.S. President Donald Trump and the pope himself.

This resulted in Charlie Gard’s transfer under the Vatican’s children’s hospital in Rome. On further application for reconsideration, under Great Ormond Street Hospital on July 7, the High Court decided to welcome any new evidence that could help in baby Charlie’s treatment. After 10 days of struggle, on July 17, the U.S. neurologist Dr. Michio Hirano visited London to take a look at the baby.

"Our beautiful little boy has gone. We are so proud of you Charlie" – parents pay tribute to son Charlie Gardhttps://t.co/Nq366jr4zl pic.twitter.com/GpGQcL1lAb — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 28, 2017

While Hirano could not promise a cure, he did suggest an experimental treatment procedure for mitochondrial depletion syndrome. The parents thought of considering the treatment, but the doctors in London contradicted them on this decision, as it could cause more suffering for Charlie Gard.

Baby Charlie Gard, whose plight drew international attention after his parents' legal fight over treatment, has died https://t.co/54ewH1gfdh pic.twitter.com/FbI4jVspCg — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 28, 2017

On July 24, Chris Gard and Connie Yates finally decided to give up and end the legal struggle that did not seem to provide any positive results. They agreed to let Charlie Gard die.

The whole world has since shown their remorse and sympathy towards the tragic case that involved a disease the doctors simply could not treat. Charlie’s parents struggled to have their baby boy treated, but nothing was achievable. Despite support from influential people like President Trump and the pope, Charlie Gard could not be saved due to his incurable condition.

Rest in peace, Charlie Gard, a brave and beautiful boy who had to bear so much at such a small age.

