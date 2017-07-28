R. Kelly Addresses Sex Cult Allegations— ‘It’s A Bunch Of Crap,’ Continuing Music Tour But Will Anyone Go?

R. Kelly finally broke his silence about the rumors that he was operating a sex cult. The R&B singer said that it was “a bunch of crap” and announced that he would be coming to the East Coast for his music tour but will anyone even go to his shows?

R. Kelly posted a video to his Twitter account on Thursday night addressing the allegations that he had been leading a sex cult.

The “Ignition” singer said that he wanted to let his fans know that “despite all the crap” they have been hearing about him he was “coming to the East Coast” to do his show.

The 50-year-old told people to “believe” him that the sex cult allegations were a “bunch of crap.” He finished the dimly-lit video by saying he hoped to see everyone there and told his fans he loved them.

A Buzzfeed investigative report was published earlier this month that blew people’s minds. R. Kelly was accused of keeping multiple women hostage in a sex cult.

The report described the musician’s behavior as restrictive towards the women, saying that he dictated “what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters he records.

Women from Kelly’s inner circle, Asante McGee, Cheryl Mack, and Kitti Jones, provided details of their own personal accounts from when they were close to the musician.

21-year-old Joycelyn Savage’s parents came forward, telling reporters that R. Kelly was holding their daughter captive in his sex cult.

However, Joycelyn told TMZ in a video interview that she was not a “hostage” just days after the Buzzfeed report came out. She also denied her parent’s accusations saying that she was “happy” where she was at and with the “people” that she was around.

“It’s getting out of hand, seriously.”

She addressed her family saying that they knew “the situation that had happened” when she went to “meet R. Kelly.”

Insiders have alleged that Savage’s father had agreed to his daughter moving in with the R&B singer two years ago.

Timothy Savage apparently thought that R. Kelly would help his daughter’s singing career and that the joint living situation would continue for a few months not years.

Sources that spoke to Daily Mail said that R. Kelly has hired attorney Monique Pressley, who was a part of Bill Cosby’s legal team until last August.

