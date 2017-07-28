Gold Medalist Simone Biles Shares Hilarious Dental Surgery Video

Dental surgery videos in which the person under anesthesia acts hilariously out of character are never not funny, especially when they feature Olympic gold medalists. Simone Biles, the darling of the 2016 USA gymnastics team proved that she’s not afraid to let her guard down and show the Internet that she can laugh at herself.

The 20-year-old underwent the surgery most people her age dread: getting her wisdom teeth removed. And the star, like anyone else, had some hilarious moments while she was heavily medicated to help take away the pain.

In Simone Biles’ video, the gymnast wakes up and pretends that she’s stuck in a traffic jam while sitting in a dental chair with wads of cotton in her mouth. She drives an imaginary car, turning the steering wheel and beeping the horn before she passes out again, to the great amusement of family, friends and staff standing nearby.

Simone Biles shared the video with a good natured, “I hope it makes you laugh!” She also told her fans on Twitter that she had no words for her actions, but it is clear the star found them hilarious enough to put on the Internet for the entire world to see.

Simone Biles, pre-surgery, wowed the world with her dancing skills on Dancing with the Stars.

The 20-year-old also recently opened up to CNN about the struggles she’s faced in her life, especially with her body image. Although to most, the star appears pint-sized, the gymnastics world can distort that image sometimes. For Biles, she says she felt very self-conscious about her body because of the fact that she was so muscular, and a lot more so than most girls her age.

Simone Biles, despite all of her success, has been incredibly open about the fact that she wasn’t raised in the best of circumstances. The Olympic athlete was put in foster care at the age of three due to her mother’s ongoing battles with drug and alcohol addiction and was eventually raised by her grandparents. Because of her close relationship with them, she refers to them as her parents, which she states have been incredibly good role models for her.

