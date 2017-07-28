Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Looking For A Home Without Khloe

Rumors have been swirling that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were ready to tie the knot and have babies, but it seems there may be trouble in paradise. Khloe has already purchased a home in Cleveland, where her man is currently based while he plays basketball for the Cavs. And since Tristan is spending a lot of time in Los Angeles, he’s now looking for a home near his lady love.

But fans are wondering why the pair are spending so much money on separate homes when they could just live together. Both partners are incredibly wealthy, so spending money on a house may mean nothing to either of them, but it does make sense if they move across the country for their alleged soulmate to want to move in with them instead of kind of close to them.

Some speculate that Khloe Kardashian is incredibly controlling, which has made Tristan want to be close to her, but not too close to her. Others say that the star doesn’t want to make it look like Tristan is living off of her, and she’s decided to separate their lives a little bit, so she doesn’t come across as his sugar mama.

Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, already made that mistake when she allowed Travis Scott to move in with her without paying any of the bills. Although that relationship seems to be going well, it’s no wonder Khloe, who’s got several years on her little sister, wants to make sure things are perfect before moving in with her man.

Khloe Kardashian has been spending her time maintaining her fitness regime, but the star recently faced some annoyance after several online trolls started to doubt her father’s paternity and started the rumor that OJ Simpson was actually her father. Although this rumor isn’t a new one, they began to tell her that since soon-to-be released OJ was getting out of jail, “Daddy’s coming home!” Yikes.

The star has already taken a paternity test to prove that the late Rob Kardashian is her father, despite the fact that she looks fairly different from the rest of her siblings.

