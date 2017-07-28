Jordi Vilasuso Talks About His Surprising Soap Opera Exit, But He Already Has Two Movies Lined Up

Jordi Vilasuso will last appear as Dario Hernandez on Days Of Our Lives on July 31. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the DOOL actor talked about leaving Salem. He also discussed filming his final scene of NBC soap opera, but fans shouldn’t worry. He already has two movies lined up.

The actor told the publication that he has now been through three soap operas. Besides Days Of Our Lives, he also left All My Children and Guiding Light. However, his DOOL exit came as a surprise, although Jordi admitted that he should have seen the signs. Even though he was surprised and stunned that Dario was leaving Salem, he decided to look at it in the most positive way possible.

“I had always been written in a way that they were really pushing my storyline. In this instance, I felt that I was serving another storyline. But I tried to do what I could with what I was given, and not look at it as sour grapes, but instead as, ‘Okay, this is what it is. I’m working with great people. Let’s make the most of this.'”

The Days Of Our Lives actor also talked about the former writers, Josh Griffith and Dena Higley. When Higley took over, Dario completely changed and did some things that were surprising. Vilasuso had questions and brought it up. He specifically asked why Dario was suddenly in love with Abigail (Marci Miller).

“When Josh was there, he brought on A [Martinez, formerly Eduardo Hernandez] and from my understanding, he wanted to create this Hernandez family dynamic. I was surprised that Josh left. But he did, then Dena came on and it was a completely different dynamic for me, from the writing and all that.”

At one point, Jordi asked Dena Higley why Dario would suddenly tell Abby that he loved her. He actually asked the former head writer if Dario was dying, and this caused him to come out of the blue and profess his love for Chad DiMera’s (Billy Flynn) wife. Higley didn’t offer an explanation, and the writer just said Dario was not dying and that was the end of the discussion.

When Vilasuso was filming his final Days Of Our Lives scene, everyone came in because they just heard the news that DOOL was renewed. It was a strange moment for the actor. It was emotional because he was saying goodbye, but everyone was celebrating the soap opera remaining on the air for another year. However, he hopes that the series stays on forever, and everyone else still has jobs.

As for Jordi’s future, the actor is still working, and fans can see him in other projects. Right after leaving Days Of Our Lives, Vilasuso landed not just one, but two movie gigs.

What do you think of what Jordi Vilasuso said about leaving Days Of Our Lives? Will you miss seeing him portray Dario Hernandez?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]