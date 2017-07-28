Jimmy Kimmel Gives Update On 3-Month-Old Son’s Health After Heart Complications

Jimmy Kimmel is giving an update on how his son, Billy, is doing, three months after he had open-heart surgery almost immediately after his birth.

Just days after celebrating Billy turning 3-months-old with a sweet photo of the youngster posted to social media, Kimmel is now revealing in a new interview that his son is thankfully doing “really great” after his health issues.

“He’s doing really great and we’re all very happy about that,” Jimmy told Entertainment Tonight of his son while serving as the master of ceremonies at Clayton Kershaw’s Fifth Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on July 27.

Jimmy then added that he and his wife are both “very grateful for everyone’s kindness.”

Kimmel has stayed mainly tight-lipped about how his son has been doing ever since going public with the news that Billy had undergone emergency heart surgery almost immediately after he was born on April 21.

While he hasn’t said too much, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host did give fans an update on his son, his second child with wife Molly McNearney, on Twitter earlier this month.

Jimmy shared an adorable photo with his followers of the new-born smiling on July 21 and revealed that he’s now “doing great” after his initial heart problems.

Thanking fans for the “love and support” he and his family have received since welcoming their second child into the world, Kimmel wrote, “Please remind your Congress people that every kid deserves the care he got.”

Jimmy revealed that Billy was born with a heart defect and had to have open-heart surgery.

Kimmel teared up and became visibly emotional as he discussed his baby son’s heart problems on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and explained that Billy was a perfectly normal healthy baby when he was born. However, he recalled that a nurse noticed he had a heart murmur and looked a little purple while Molly was in the recovery room.

“[Nurses] determined he wasn’t getting enough oxygen in his blood, either in his heart or lungs,” the late-night host explained earlier this year of the horrifying moment they discovered Billy wasn’t well.

“It’s a terrifying thing, you know,” he said on the show, “my wife is back in the recovery room, she has no idea what’s going on.”

“Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart,” Kimmel continued in the emotional monologue, telling viewers that he was immediately rushed into the surgical room and had open-heart surgery.

Thankfully, the surgery was a success. However, Jimmy noted that he will have to have another operation three to six months after the initial surgery, which means little Billy will likely be going back into the operating room soon.

He also revealed that his son will then have a third “hopefully non-invasive procedure” on his heart when he becomes a teenager.

