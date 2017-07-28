Raped Teenager Assaulted For The Second Time By Man She Asked For Help

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Tuesday evening. Shortly after the attack, she begged another man for help, only to be raped again. Authorities are searching for two different attackers who were responsible for the crime, which reportedly happened within a seven-hour time frame.

The victim was walking toward Birmingham’s Witton railway station with her friend when a man approached them. She was eventually led alone to a secluded area near the station.

After the attack, she flagged down a passing car for help, but when she got in, the man raped her. The first attacker is described as an Asian man in his early 20s. He has fair skin and is about six feet tall. The second attacker is likewise thought to be an Asian man, also in his early 20s. It is currently unknown if only two men are involved in the attacks.

Both West Midlands Police and British Transport Police are working on the case. They are appealing for witnesses to come out. They are treating the case as two separate attacks with no connection to each other. Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick said that they have taken all available CCTV footage with the hope that they will be able to identify the offenders.

“If you were passing by the station and saw two girls walking with an older man, then please get in touch immediately. Likewise, if you saw any suspicious vehicles close to Witton station close to 2 a.m. then please get in touch as soon as possible.”

.@BTPbhm release pics of 2 of the 3 men suspected of being involved in the double rape of a 14yo girl in #Birmingham on Tuesday night pic.twitter.com/cxVcYc37fO — West Mids News (@HeartWMidsNews) July 28, 2017

Anyone who can provide details is asked to send a text to 61016 or get in touch with Crimestoppers. The independent crime-solving charity allows citizens to report details about a crime and remain unidentified in the process. Information providers could be eligible for rewards if their leads resulted to the suspects’ arrests.

Apart from doing everything to trace the attackers, Fitzpatrick said that they’re providing professional support for the traumatized teenager.

Several threads have surfaced about the incident, with some comments questioning the girl’s decision to flag down the vehicle instead of going directly to the police. Many came to her defense, stating she could have been terrified and disoriented and that they should blame the perpetrators and not the victim.

[Featured Image by GrabillCreative/iStock]