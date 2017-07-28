Jennifer Aniston Debuts 5th Fragrance Amid Negotiating TV Show With Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston launched her fifth signature fragrance as she continues to work on negotiations for a new television show with Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Aniston’s fifth perfume, Luxe, was revealed on Friday, the Daily Mail reported.

The actress is best known for her role as Rachel on Friends and starring in movies like We’re The Millers and Horrible Bosses. However, the 48-year-old blonde is also a fragrance model and a brand ambassador for Aveeno, Smartwater, Living Proof (and co-founder), and Emirates Air.

An interview shared by People revealed that Jennifer wanted to go in a more “sensual direction” for her fifth perfume because her other fragrances are all “a little bit more of a California beach girl vibe.”

Aniston said that her fifth fragrance has “a little more depth, base, and weight to it.”

Jennifer Aniston, who is married to Justin Theroux, mentioned that her husband likes the new scent. However, Aniston said there are definitely challenges that come with making a perfume because “a perfume will smell different on one arm to another arm” and people respond differently to certain scents.

“You are trying to satisfy a wide range which is a little challenging.”

Luxe can be purchased for $39 at Kohls.

The actress’s first perfume came out in 2011 and had her name on it. The second was released in 2014 and was called J. One year later, she launched her third signature scent, Near Dusk, and the fourth was released in 2016, called Beachscape.

Jen is not the only celebrity who has created a successful line of fragrances. Stars like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Lopez have all released several signature scents.

Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt’s soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie models for Mon Guerlain fragrances and donates all of her paychecks to charity.

It was recently reported by the Hollywood Reporter that Aniston was working on a TV deal with Reese Witherspoon, who has recently starred in the hit HBO limited series Big Little Lies.

The former Friends star has her fans excited after news broke that she is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon for an untitled TV series about morning TV shows and the New York media scene.

Witherspoon and Aniston will both star in and executive produce the show. The project has yet to hit the market and is expected to be taken out to premium cable channels and streaming services like HBO and Netflix.

The new series is based on an original idea. The project is being spearheaded by the former head of drama at HBO, Michael Ellenberg, and his new film and TV production company, Media Res.

Other producers on Aniston and Witherspoon’s show reportedly include Steve Kloves and Lauren Levy Neustadter, who co-head the production company Hello Sunshine with Reese.

House of Cards writer Jay Carson will be writing the script for the series.

The new show will be Jennifer Aniston’s first regular TV gig since Friends, but she has made some guest appearances in the past on shows like Dirt, 30 Rock, Cougar Town, and Burning Love.

