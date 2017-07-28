Mindy Kaling Shows Off Pregnant Belly For First Time, Baby Daddy Still Unknown

Mindy Kaling flaunted her pregnant belly for the first time since announcing she was expecting, but the baby’s father is still unknown.

Mindy Kaling attended the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Daily Mail reported.

The 38-year-old pregnant comedian showed off her baby bump and discussed the final season of her show, The Mindy Project.

The actress just made her pregnancy public information last week. The expectant mother wore a black dress with a swooping neckline, sheer sleeves, and silver details around the sleeves and hip pocket.

She completed her look with a pair of strappy black sandal heels, earrings, a silver bracelet, and a sizable ring on her finger.

Mindy parted her hair on the side and pulled it all over one shoulder. She had some subtle blush on her cheeks and wore a bright crimson color on her lips.

Although she made her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy on Thursday, Kaling kept tight-lipped about the identity of the baby’s father.

A source said that she hasn’t told “anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.”

The insider added that Mindy is not dating anyone at the moment, but, regardless, the actress seems to be delighted by the pregnancy news.

“She just started telling her friends she is pregnant.”

Kaling’s Hulu sitcom, The Mindy Project, is heading into the final season and the actress’s fictional character Mindy will experience her marriage falling apart as well as having to deal with motherhood woes.

The Mindy Project’s executive producer, Matt Warburton, said that as the series began, “marriage was a big [goal] for Mindy,” but now that she has accomplished that, the series dives into the “reality of marriage” and what aspects met her expectations and which did not.

Mindy’s character will also learn “a little bit more about how to be a good, involved parent.”

Modern Family star Julie Bowen will reportedly guest star on an episode during the final season to play a rival mother “who thinks Mindy’s not doing that great of a job.”

Kaling added that some episodes will touch on “mom shaming,” which is a very real thing that mothers experience today, People noted.

@hulu #themindyproject A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

However, writing, producing, and starring in the final season of The Mindy Project while she is pregnant is proving to be a lot for Kaling who said the following.

“I think for most people who do a couple different jobs on their shows … I think that you never have a feeling of patting yourself on the back. You’re always thinking ‘What am I letting slip through the cracks?'”

Do you think Mindy Kaling will reveal the father of her baby during her pregnancy? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images]