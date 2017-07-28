‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star Siggy Flicker Leaks Surprising Secrets About Season 8

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Siggy Flicker revealed some shocking secrets about the upcoming eighth season of the hit Bravo series, saying that “so many lines were crossed.

Back with more drama and back-stabbing

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has always been an explosive group of women, but Radar Online reported that Siggy Flicker spilled some surprising details about Season 8 that suggest it could be one of the most dramatic seasons ever.

Siggy Flicker was a newcomer last season to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She recently dished that this season was full of shocking fights, scandals, and drama, adding that “everybody is just horrible.”

The Bravo star said that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, as well as the rest of the ladies, battle it out all season long, from Jersey to Boca to Italy.

“You’re going to see a whole new side to Siggy Flicker.”

The Bravo reality star said that she has always felt that people tend to flock to her because she has a peaceful energy about her but that this season, she was unable to “be a peace maker.”

Flicker alleged that she was the “one being attacked” this season, but she refused to back down.

The mother of two said that her alliances with Giudice, 45, and Gorga, 38, were tested “over and over again” because “every story line is against me this season.”

No longer the newbie

A new housewife joins the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season, Margaret Josephs, 50. However, Siggy said that the drama still comes to her “front door.”

Siggy also commented that the new housewife lives in her town and was “introduced to her by a friend,” but she was blindsided by Joseph’s actions throughout filming.

She said that she was Margaret’s biggest “cheerleader” at first, but she ended up “coming at me several times,” adding that she was “thirsty” and just wanted to be on the show.

The trip to Boca is apparently also one for the books. The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey headed to Florida back in February. Flicker commented that she was looking forward to having a “nice vacation with Teresa, Melissa, and the new girl.”

The trip was intended to be a nice getaway after Giudice’s mother had passed away, and it was also supposed to be a celebration for Melissa’s birthday. Despite the fact that Siggy thought that inviting the new girl would be a good idea, she admitted later that it was a mistake.

“It got out of control and I was so upset. So many lines were crossed this season.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said that “these women have entitlement issues.” She was upset that pretty much “everybody but Teresa and Dolores” turned on her.

Siggy said she no longer talks to Margaret because “once you have toxic energy, I block you out of my life.”

She teased the upcoming season on Bravo by saying that her “confessionals are going to be out of this world.” Flicker also warned that “this season has guns pointing at us.”

Will you tune in to watch the dramatic upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

