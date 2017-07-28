‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday July 31st: Bill Still Scheming, Sally Warns Him, Winner Announced

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 31, reveal that there is a fashion storm brewing in Monaco. When Bill (Don Diamont) and Sally (Courtney Hope) bump into each other in Monte Carlo, sparks will be flying, and they are not the good ones. Bill will suggest that Spectra Fashions is going down, as far as the fashion challenge is concerned. Bill will be so confident that Forrester Creations has this one in the bag. However, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Sally won’t agree with Bill at all. Sally will be quick to point out that as long as everyone plays fair, Spectra should have a good chance of taking the crown.

On the face of it, Bill seems to agree with Sally, and it seems as if he won’t try anything to sabotage the fashion competition, according to the spoilers. However, Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Bill is already busy with his own underhanded plan to lure Thomas (Pierson Fode) back to Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) with the news that she is terminally ill. If Thomas is guilt-tripped back into Caroline’s arms, Sally will be devastated, and Bill’s path to acquiring the property will be that much clearer.

Speaking of Caroline, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 31, say that she will call Bill regarding their plan to trick Thomas. Caroline’s conscience has begun to eat at her for manipulating Thomas with the lie that she is dying. Bill will reply that Caroline can either be right or right. He feels that she can only have it one way, and if she wants Thomas back, she will not back out of their deal now. However, their lie is bound to come out sooner or later, and they are both bound to suffer the consequences of Thomas’ wrath.

Elsewhere, on Monday, July 31, Thomas will be torn by the news that the former love of his life is dying. When he mentions the fight that Caroline is losing to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she will misunderstand him and think that he is concerned about the charity event. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 31, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Thomas will be so distraught over the news that he won’t be able to concentrate on the job at hand and the fashion challenge competition at hand, which, of course, plays perfectly into Bill’s plans. The fact that Spectra has once again decided to compete with “risky design choices” could also cost them the win.

The Inquisitr reported that Zende was having a party thrown in his honor after the success of his designs at the fashion show. Could it be that the classic collection of Forrester Creations wins the fashion challenge, or will Spectra rise to the top once again? Stay tuned as we bring you the latest in Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

