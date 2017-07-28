Fans are still wondering about the fate of Mon-El after Kara Danvers had to unceremoniously send him away from Earth in the Season 2 finale. However, it looks like Chris Wood isn’t too worried about the future of the Daxamite prince in Supergirl Season 3.

There is a possibility that Mon-El will not be back in National City right away. However, Wood revealed that his character’s fate will introduce “exciting new areas” in the CW series.

In the Season 2 finale, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) was forced to send Mon-El away after a lethal (to Daxamites) dose of lead was introduced into Earth’s air. The two said their tearful farewells after professing their love for each other, then Mon-El is shown being sucked into a wormhole. Nevertheless, it looks like Chris Wood will be back in Supergirl Season 3.

Wood recently spoke to Fangirlish at the recent San Diego Comic-Con where he teased about what happened to his character. The actor revealed that Mon-El’s storyline is “pretty satisfying” for the viewers.

“I think it brings some really exciting new areas of the show.”

Wood added that “fans will be pretty excited” about his character’s new adventures.

So does this mean that a new planet will be featured in Supergirl Season 3? The incoming showrunners may have admitted that Mon-El will be back much sooner than expected.

Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner have confirmed with Entertainment Weekly that Chris Wood’s character will still be a major part of the Supergirl Season 3 plot. Queller even teased that the Daxamite will return to Earth soon.

“Where Mon-El is and how he comes back is the central mystery of our season.”

Queller’s statement appears to confirm that Mon-El’s return will happen in the third season, but does it have anything to do with the show’s new villain Reign?

There have been speculations that Mon-El could be responsible for Reign finding her way to Kara Danvers in Supergirl Season 3. Some believe that the Daxamite prince will be the first to meet Odette Annable’s new villain and could be forced to lead the way to Earth. However, others speculate that Reign will end up being an ally to Mon-El and could even get between him and Kara Danvers in the next season.

Where in the universe has Mon-El traveled to? Will he get into a love triangle with Kara Danvers and Reign? Supergirl Season 3 premieres on The CW on October 10.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]