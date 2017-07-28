Josh Duggar’s Wife Anna Back On Twitter But Not Instagram, Family Awaits New Baby Due This Fall

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, have been out of the public eye for two years, but it looks like they are slowly making their way back into the limelight. After a string of scandals, the 29-year-old Duggar had to go into hiding. He also stopped appearing on his family’s reality TV show and giving any updates about his day-to-day life. But with Anna Duggar about to give birth to his fifth child this fall, there is a chance that Jill & Jessa: Counting On will start including the family of the Duggar’s eldest son.

Despite the Duggars trying their hardest to release positive images of Josh’s family, he is still facing a series of scandals and lawsuits. A Los Angeles-based DJ is currently suing the 29-year-old car salesman for using his picture for Ashley Madison, an internet service that caters to people looking for extramarital affairs. Josh is also a part of a lawsuit filed by four of his sisters.

“Josh Duggar has filed a lawsuit against Arkansas officials over the release of information regarding reports that he sexually abused his sisters when they were children,” reports the Daily Mail.

Anna making her way back to Twitter was the first clue to the growing possibility that Josh may star again on the family’s reality TV show.

“He spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show,” a source told In Style Weekly. “They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he’ll talk about his joy at learning he’s going to be a father again. [If the episode is well-received] he’ll appear on the next season of Counting On.”

Anna Duggar began posting on her Twitter account again, issuing tweets for the first time since 2016. In the tradition of the Duggar family, her first post in a year is about her child Marcus and how they celebrated his birthday. A few weeks later, she posted another picture on Twitter to mark her youngest daughter, Meredith, turning 2-years-old.

Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil Meredith Grace Duggar! You're a special blessing to our family! #MeredithGrace #Bday pic.twitter.com/mEhVMGMrhD — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) July 16, 2017

Her Instagram account remains untouched; the last post from her was on February 15, 2016.

Michelle Duggar also celebrated Anna’s birthday earlier this summer, expressing just how much she appreciates her daughter-in-law’s resilience and strength through tough times.

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Twitter]