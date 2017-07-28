Hamburg, Germany Attack: One Dead, Four Wounded [BREAKING]

One person is dead, and four are wounded, so far, as the result of a fatal attack at a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany earlier today. As reported by The Associated Press, a man wielding a knife entered the supermarket on Friday afternoon and stabbed a person to death.

The assailant made his way out of the store in the Barmbek district and wounded four more people as he fled while also getting injured himself in the process, but the Hamburg police quickly caught up with him. The suspect was arrested without further incident. Unfortunately, it was too late for the person stabbed inside the store, as he died at the scene. There is currently no word on the condition of those wounded in the attack.

According to Hamburg police, no motive has been established for the attack, but they do not believe that further attacks will be carried out at other locations.

The man looked overwhelmed as he fled, according to the police department. No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the fatal stabbing, but the low death toll is leading authorities to believe that this is not a terrorist attack.

The names of the victims and the assailant have not been released at this time.

The Hamburg Police Department took to Twitter to give out information about the attack.

“We have no clear information as to the motive or the number of wounded.”

An image of the assailant inside the police car with his face covered with a bloodied piece of cloth was shown by Newspaper Bild, a local newspaper, but his identity remains hidden from the public.

Germany is still trying to recover from the deadly terrorist attack last December at a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 people dead and 56 injured by a truck that was deliberately driven into the crowd. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Reuters, the country’s security has been a major issue ahead of the parliamentary elections to be held on September 24, which will decide if Chancellor Angela Merkel will remain in office for a fourth term.

[Featured Image by Markus Scholz/AP Images]