Hamburg, Germany Attack: One Dead, Four Wounded [BREAKING]

One dead and four wounded is the result so far of a fatal attack at a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany earlier today. As reported by The Associated Press, a man wielding a knife entered the supermarket on Friday afternoon and stabbed a person to death.

The assailant made his way out of the store in the Barmbek district and wounded four more people as he fled — also getting injured himself in the process — but Hamburg police quickly caught up to him. The suspect was arrested without further incident. Unfortunately, it was too late for the person stabbed inside the store, as he died at the scene. No word so far as to the condition of those wounded in the attack.

According to Hamburg police, no motive has been established for the attack, but they do not believe that further attacks may be carried out at other locations.

The man looked overwhelmed as he fled, according to the police department, which might speak about his mental health — something to consider when trying to establish a motive for the attack. No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the fatal stabbing, but the low death toll is leading authorities to believe that this is not a terrorist attack.

The names of the victims and the assailant have not been released so far.

Germany is still trying to recover from the deadly terrorist attack last December at a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 people dead and 56 injured by a truck that was deliberately driven into them. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack.