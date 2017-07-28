Jill Duggar Suffers Through Second Baby Delivery, Lack Of News From Husband Derick Dillard Worries Fans

Jill Duggar Dillard gave birth to her second baby earlier in July, but the fans have not heard much from her about her newborn child. When she delivered her first baby boy, she and her husband Derick Dillard filled their Instagram with pictures of their healthy son, showing the fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On just how well they were doing. This time around, Jill and Derick have not been so eager to post about their experiences online, which has the fans wondering if the mother and the baby are not doing well.

Jill and Derick’s second son, Samuel Scott Dillard, was born on July 8th, a few days after the family enjoyed their time back in the US for the Fourth of July. Soon after the delivery, the Duggar family wrote a blogpost to let the fans know that they were a family of four.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard! The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm,” the couple wrote. “He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22″ long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

After the initial update, Jill and her husband stopped posting about their baby on their family blog and Instagram. In one of the few pictures the couple posted, the fans commented just how pale and tired Jill looked. Even when her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, posted pictures from Hawaii, celebrating their wedding anniversary, all the fans could ask about was Jill’s well being.

“Are Jill and her baby ok?” Cheri Lin Shaw wrote in the comments of a helicopter tour video Michelle posted. “How about some info on that instead? You do know that after putting yourselves so out there with everything keeping silent on this is making it look bad… Not very Christian of you to ignore people worried about your children while you’re off riding in helicopters!”

The next picture that Jill uploaded on Instagram clued the fans on her state post pregnancy.

Such a great reminder from the Bible #Psalms5023 It's easy to praise God when things are going great, but do we continue to count our blessings when things aren't going like we planned? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

This Bible quote revealed that the 26-year-old mother is suffering through her post-pregnancy phase, although she did not specify which health concerns were affecting her recovery.

“I knew she had a C-section, but I thought it was something else people were referring to,” a fan wrote underneath the picture. “I guess I didn’t read the comments enough. I was really getting worried. I hope she’s healing well and everything is ok.”

To allay the fans’ concerns, Jill uploaded the first picture of her second baby Samuel at home.

Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him! ❤ A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Samuel is the second baby to be born into the Duggar family this year. In February, Jill’s younger sister, Jessa, gave birth to her second son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald. In the fall, the family is expecting a third Duggar to come into the world with the fifth child of Josh and Anna Duggar.

