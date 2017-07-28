Chester Bennington’s Widow, Talinda Ann Bentley, Asks ‘How Do I Move On?’ After Losing Her Soulmate To Suicide

Talinda Ann Bentley, the widow of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, has issued a statement one week after her husband was found dead after hanging himself in their Palos Verdes Estates bedroom. In a new statement posted by Rolling Stone, Bentley, who is the mother to three of Bennington’s six children, wrote that the couple’s fairytale life has turned into a nightmare.

“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero – their Daddy,” Talinda Ann wrote.

“We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy.”

Bentley questioned how she is supposed to move on after losing the love of her life, who she married in 2005 and has three young children with. Bennington’s widow also added that her grieving family has felt the love from her late husband’s fans from all across the world.

“How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?” Talinda asked.

“The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left….My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.”

Talinda Ann Bentley also wanted Chester Bennington’s fans to know that he would want them to turn to each other in times of pain. Bennington had been vocal about the past abuse he suffered as a child, his past drug use, and the demons that haunted him throughout his life.

“He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice,” Bennington’s widow wrote.

“And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest in Peace, my love.”

In addition to Talinda Ann Bentley’s poignant statement about her husband’s death, Chester Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmates posted a tribute to him on Instagram. The band wrote that they are still in denial over Chester’s death and that they were all made better by getting the chance to know him.

Chester Bennington’s cause of death was officially ruled a suicide by hanging by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. According to Us Weekly, there was no evidence of drug use by the late lead singer at the suicide scene, but there was a half-empty bottle of alcohol in the room where he was found by a household employee.

Chester Bennington took his own life on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his good friend, Chris Cornell. The Soundgarden frontman died in the same way as Bennington, on May 18.

Chester Bennington died just a few days before Linkin Park was scheduled to begin a tour in support of their new album, One More Light. The band has since canceled the concert tour. Linkin Park released a new music video for their song “Talking to Myself” a few hours before Chester’s death.

[Featured Image by Katy Winn/AP Images]