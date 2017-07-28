Prince William’s Final Air Ambulance Transport: Missing Woman Run Over By Cops Looking For Her

Prince William has flown his final mission with the air ambulance before embarking on his official royal duties full time. It seems his last mission will be a memorable one as he airlifted a missing woman who was run over by the police who were out searching for her.

Britain’s 999 emergency number is the equivalent to calling 911 in America and his last 999 call for a patient was in Norwich, after the woman was hit on the B1135. According to the Daily Mail, the police were scrambling to find a woman, who had been reported missing.

Police rushed to the scene of a 999 call reporting a missing woman along the B1135. There were concerns over the safety of this woman and the call was considered urgent. While scrambling to get to the area one of the police vehicles ran her over.

The woman was in critical condition after the accident and needed to be airlifted to Addenbrooke Hospital in Cambridge. Prince William was on his last shift as the helicopter pilot for the air ambulance when the call was dispatched to his copter.

It was Prince William as the air ambulance pilot who got his team to the woman for a transport to the hospital. This final shift of the future King of England had to be a memorable one. The circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation.

Prince William tells of his 'profound respect' for air ambulance heroes ahead of his final flight today https://t.co/LPodUqIc6X pic.twitter.com/bSVLGth8UJ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) July 27, 2017

The unnamed victim was transported to the hospital by William and his team. The woman remains in critical condition at the hospital today. About a mile portion of the B1135 remains closed as the police investigate this accident.

Prince William tells of 'pride' as he hangs up his flight suit after his last shift as air ambulance pilot https://t.co/IHX2pJ6Dzu — kelly earp-jones (@kellyUKx) July 28, 2017

The woman suffered serious leg and head injuries, according to the ambulance service. The accident victim is in her 50s. Prince William was on his final night as a pilot on board the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The investigation was taken over by the Police Complaints Commission. They are attempting to find out just how officers searching for a missing woman managed to run her over and leave the woman “fighting for her life,” reports the Daily Mail.

Prince William has officially given up his wings, taking his final flight as an air ambulance pilot in the UK. @michaelbesty #9News pic.twitter.com/avJVRL3Zby — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 28, 2017

Prince William’s final air ambulance flight was eventful, and he now opens up his schedule to join Kate Middleton and Prince Harry doing more for people who suffer from mental illness, which is an issue all three royals find extremely important today.

William, Kate, and their children will now have their new apartment in Kensington Palace as their primary residence, which, up until this point, the family’s primary home was mostly Amner Hall in Norfolk.

[Featured Image by Heathcliff O’Malley/AP Images]