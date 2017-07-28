Nate Diaz Says UFC Return Will Be ‘Sooner Than Later,’ Talks Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight, Nick Diaz, And More

Nate Diaz discussed his future in the UFC and Conor McGregor among other topics in a recent interview. The TUF winner’s rivalry with the Irish superstar has resulted in two classic fights, and fans await the trilogy. Nate Diaz stated in the interview, which you can listen to below, that he will take the rest of the year off and fight sooner rather than later.

Diaz stated that he is open to the possibility of fighting at the end of the year, and UFC President Dana White said that Conor McGregor is looking to fight in December after the Floyd Mayweather bout. Conor McGregor has gone on record as stating that he is interested in the Khabib fight in Russia, and the trilogy bout with Diaz is also on his mind, according to MMA Junkie.

The Irish superstar has accused Khabib Nurmagomedov, the No. 1 lightweight contender, of being a “consistent pull out merchant” after his flawless victory over Eddie Alvarez. On the other hand, Conor has praised Nate Diaz for always showing up to fight.

Therefore, it is unclear whether Conor McGregor will fight Nate Diaz at the end of the year or go to Russia to take on Khabib. The Russian Sambo expert has expressed interest in fighting Tony Ferguson in November, which makes McGregor vs. Diaz III more likely later this year.

Nate Diaz discussed his brother Nick, who is also taking the summer off. Nick made headlines last month for his refusal to check in with the USADA, which made some fans speculate that he is retiring from fighting. However, it doesn’t seem Nick is officially retiring, but he won’t fight anytime soon either.

Mayweather’s Money Team has reportedly invited Nate to walk out with the undefeated boxer when he takes on his arch rival. Floyd Mayweather used Nate’s stunning victory last year to repeatedly mock Conor McGregor as a quitter during the press tour.

Nate Diaz fans insist that he won both bouts with McGregor, while others agree with the decision citing the early knockdowns in the UFC 202 bout.

