’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Gets Scolded: ‘You’ve Got To Start Thinking Like An Adult’

It seems like Danielle Mullins just can’t let go of Mohamed Jbali. After years of going back and forth with their annulment/divorce, Danielle is still delivering the same spiel and airing the same grievances over her failed marriage to the young Tunisian. As revealed in a recently uploaded clip by TLC, however, Danielle was faced with a good, hard dose of reality while speaking with 90 Day Fiance’s resident mediator for the volatile couple, Walmart Tom.

In a short video clip that was recently uploaded by TLC, 90 Day Fiance star Danielle Mullins was featured speaking with a friend she and Mohamed had made in the past, Tom, who the couple met at Walmart. As with the past few episodes of the hit reality TV show, Danielle was going on about how Mohamed had used her to get to the United States and how unfair it was that he was getting intimate with other women and not his wife.

As noted by many viewers and 90 Day Fiance fans in online forums such as Reddit, Danielle’s grievances that she was airing to Walmart Tom are practically the same issues she had been expressing for the past few years now. At around two minutes into the 2:51 clip, Walmart Tom finally told Danielle something that the 90 Day Fiance community had been saying for a very long time.

“You’ve got to start thinking like an adult.”

Danielle’s actions on the show, such as her constant whining and crying, have been a point of interest among fans of 90 Day Fiance, with many viewers stating that the reality TV star has a huge tendency to act almost like a teenager. Many have taken issue with how Mohamed still seems to be Danielle’s top priority despite the couple already being separated for years.

In a lot of ways, the concerns among fans of the show are quite understandable. After all, Danielle still has two young daughters, both of whom have butted heads with Mohamed in the past. As if directly airing the grievances of viewers, Walmart Tom directly called out Danielle’s actions toward her children, stating that the efforts she had been putting on Mohamed are better spent on her daughters instead.

“You’re wasting energy that you could be using to give to your daughters.”

In classic Danielle fashion, the reality TV star decided to have none of it. Upset that Walmart Tom was not taking her side against the young Tunisian, Danielle opted to walk out on her friend, accusing him of taking her ex-husband’s side. While Tom was still trying to explain why she is wasting her energy on Mohamed, however, Danielle said something that 90 Day Fiance fans found both unsurprising but disappointing at the same time.

“I have every right to.”

